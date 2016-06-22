The Easiest Way to Make a Top-Notch Margarita
Whether it's Cinco de Mayo, National Tequila Day, or just a regular Thursday, this easy margarita recipe is the perfect way to celebrate.
Thanks to smooth tequila, tart-and-tangy lime juice, and lots of ice, the margarita is a refreshing classic cocktail made for any and every spring or summertime occasion. The major mistake people make when crafting margaritas at home is buying sour mix at the grocery store. This cocktail couldn't be easier to DIY: all you need is tequila, lime, and a hint of sweet (we love the orange taste of Cointreau). Simply shake the ingredients together, add a salt rim, and your home happy hour is ready to go. After you master this classic recipe, you can experiment with adding spices, fresh herbs, or fresh fruit.
If you're looking for great-tasting tequila, Bandero, Casamigos, and Espolon have delicious offerings at every price point.
What You Need
- Coarse salt
- 2 lime wedges
- 2 ounces silver tequila
- 1 ounce Cointreau
- 1 ounce lime juice
Follow These Steps
- Add ¼-inch coarse salt to a shallow dish.
- Moisten the rim of an old-fashioned glass with a lime wedge.
- Roll rim of glass in salt until the entire outer edge is covered.
- Fill glass with ice.
- Combine 1 oz. Cointreau, 2 oz. silver tequila, and 1 oz. lime juice in an ice-filled cocktail shaker.
- Shake well.
- Strain into salt-rimmed glass.
- Garnish with a lime wedge.