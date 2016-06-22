Thanks to smooth tequila, tart-and-tangy lime juice, and lots of ice, the margarita is a refreshing classic cocktail made for any and every spring or summertime occasion. The major mistake people make when crafting margaritas at home is buying sour mix at the grocery store. This cocktail couldn't be easier to DIY: all you need is tequila, lime, and a hint of sweet (we love the orange taste of Cointreau). Simply shake the ingredients together, add a salt rim, and your home happy hour is ready to go. After you master this classic recipe, you can experiment with adding spices, fresh herbs, or fresh fruit.