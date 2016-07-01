How to Make the Most Refreshing Moscow Mule

This 3-ingredient drink never fails to satisfy.

By Betty Gold
Updated February 04, 2020
On a hot summer day, nothing beats the heat better than an ice cold Moscow mule. And with just three ingredients—vodka, ginger beer, and lime—this classic cocktail couldn't be easier to make. You'll simply fill a Moscow mule mug with ice, add the liquor and lime juice, top it off with a hit of ginger beer, and give it a stir. Lime wedges serve as an excellent garnish, but you can also add a sprig of fresh mint leaves for a pop of pretty contrasting color (and more refreshing flavor). Pro tip: remember to use copper cups, which will help keep your cocktail extra cool.

What You Need

  • ½ ounce lime juice
  • 2 ounces vodka
  • 4 to 6 ounces ginger beer
  • Slice of lime for garnish

Follow These Steps

  1. Fill a Moscow mule mug with ice.
  2. Add lime juice and vodka.
  3. Top with ginger beer and stir.
  4. Garnish with a slice of lime.
