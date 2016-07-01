On a hot summer day, nothing beats the heat better than an ice cold Moscow mule. And with just three ingredients—vodka, ginger beer, and lime—this classic cocktail couldn't be easier to make. You'll simply fill a Moscow mule mug with ice, add the liquor and lime juice, top it off with a hit of ginger beer, and give it a stir. Lime wedges serve as an excellent garnish, but you can also add a sprig of fresh mint leaves for a pop of pretty contrasting color (and more refreshing flavor). Pro tip: remember to use copper cups, which will help keep your cocktail extra cool.