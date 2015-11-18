9 Easy Homemade Edible Gifts
Rosemary, Ginger, And Grapefruit Syrup
The sweet citrus syrup is a great base for cocktails (vodka, gin, or bourbon), especially an Old-Fashioned. To make a holiday version, add 1/2 ounce of the syrup, a piece of grapefruit zest, 3 dashes of bitters and 3 ounces of bourbon to a shaker full of ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass, and then top with 1 tablespoon of club soda and garnish with a piece of zest from the syrup jar.
Salted Chocolate Caramel Spread
Thought salted caramel couldn't get any better? Think again. Adding cocoa powder makes this spread all the more decadent, and almonds lend a delightfully nutty taste. Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks, and top with a pinch of flaky sea salt (such as Maldon) just before giving.
Chocolate, Apricot, and Pecan Cookie Dough
You can give this edible gift all season long—start with a Hannukah-party hostess. You don't even need to bake the dough, which is dotted with chocolate chips, dried apricots, and chopped pecans. Shape it into a log, wrap it in wax paper, and refrigerate or freeze overnight before packaging and presenting.
Rustic Sage Crackers
You'll have fun watching these herb crackers brown and bubble in the oven. Brushing the dough with egg white gives them their shiny, golden finish (and helps the sage leaves stick), and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt makes the crackers sparkle. Break into uneven pieces, stack, and wrap in bunches to give with your favorite cheese.
Quick Kimchi Pickles
Conquer your fear of pickling with this super simple recipe. Flavoring the brine with garlic, Sriracha, and sesame oil will give the pickles a bold, flavorful kick—don't be surprised if recipients request a second (or third) jar. The pickles can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Whole-Grain Pancake Mix
Who doesn't love a warm, golden pancake? Holiday hosts will be grateful for this layered mix, which they can use to quickly whip up breakfast for their guests. Include the recipe for Buttery Whole-Grain Pancakes with the wrapped jars and, if you're feeling especially generous, gift with a bottle of pure maple syrup.
Slow-Cooker Cherry Tomato Confit
The holidays are filled with sugar and sweets, making this savory spread a much-welcomed gift. The slow-cooker does the heavy lifting for you, stewing tomatoes, thyme and rosemary into a delicious, juicy confit. It's great for adding to burgers and sandwiches. You may even want to keep a jar for yourself!
Salty Peanut “Puppy Chow”
Spiced Cranberry Toaster Tarts
Instead of baking full-sized pies for friends, whip up tiny toaster tarts that are bursting with flavor. A fragrant blend of orange marmalade, dried cranberries, candied ginger, and cinnamon are stuffed inside pie dough, and then baked until golden. Sprinkle the unbaked tarts with sanding sugar for a sweet finishing touch.
How to Prep Jars for Packing Gifts
Glass jars are a polished way to present holiday treats, like Cherry Tomato Confit and Homemade Chocolate Caramel Spread. To clean them efficiently, whether you're reusing jam jars or you bought brand-new jars, use the dishwasher. Why? Hand washing can cross-contaminate, and residual soap can turn food sour. While the machine is running, prepare the recipe; remove the jars only when you're ready to fill them. That way, they will be warm and won't crack when you pour in the hot food. After filling, write the use-by date (usually 2 weeks later) on a piece of pretty washi tape and stick it on the bottom.