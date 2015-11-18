9 Easy Homemade Edible Gifts

Glass jars are a polished way to present holiday treats, like Cherry Tomato Confit and Homemade Chocolate Caramel Spread. To clean them efficiently, whether you're reusing jam jars or you bought brand-new jars, use the dishwasher. Why? Hand washing can cross-contaminate, and residual soap can turn food sour. While the machine is running, prepare the recipe; remove the jars only when you're ready to fill them. That way, they will be warm and won't crack when you pour in the hot food. After filling, write the use-by date (usually 2 weeks later) on a piece of pretty washi tape and stick it on the bottom.