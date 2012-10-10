Make-Ahead Holiday Appetizers
Sesame Crab Cakes With Chili Mayo
Serve mini crab cakes topped with a spicy sauce; both can be prepared up to 2 days ahead.
Get the recipe: Sesame Crab Cakes With Chili Mayo
Shrimp With Spiced Cocktail Sauce
Jazz up a classic appetizer with a homemade cocktail sauce made with cumin, garlic, ginger, and mustard seeds.
Get the recipe: Shrimp With Spiced Cocktail Sauce
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes With Creamy Dill Sauce
Anything wrapped in bacon becomes instantly delicious. These snacks can be prepped up to a day ahead.
Get the recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes With Creamy Dill Sauce
Broccoli Rabe and Pecorino Tart
Assemble this easy tart—made with frozen puff pastry, sautéed broccoli rabe, mozzarella, and pecorino—up to 12 hours ahead.
Get the recipe: Broccoli Rabe and Pecorino Tart
Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip
Can’t decide whether to serve spinach dip or onion dip? This recipe combines the best of both worlds and can be made 2 days in advance.
Get the recipe: Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip
Sweet and Sour Squash Crostini With Gruyère
Baked butternut squash and melted Gruyère cheese are a warm, comforting topping for baguette slices. The crostini can be assembled up to 12 hours ahead.
Get the recipe: Sweet and Sour Squash Crostini With Gruyère