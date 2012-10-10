Make-Ahead Holiday Appetizers

By Charlyne Mattox
Updated August 18, 2016
Jonny Valiant
Let these impressive make-ahead snacks prep guests for your Thanksgiving or holiday meal.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Sesame Crab Cakes With Chili Mayo

Jonny Valiant

Serve mini crab cakes topped with a spicy sauce; both can be prepared up to 2 days ahead.

Get the recipe: Sesame Crab Cakes With Chili Mayo

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Shrimp With Spiced Cocktail Sauce

Jonny Valiant

Jazz up a classic appetizer with a homemade cocktail sauce made with cumin, garlic, ginger, and mustard seeds.

Get the recipe: Shrimp With Spiced Cocktail Sauce

3 of 6

Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes With Creamy Dill Sauce

Jonny Valiant

Anything wrapped in bacon becomes instantly delicious. These snacks can be prepped up to a day ahead.

Get the recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes With Creamy Dill Sauce

Advertisement

4 of 6

Broccoli Rabe and Pecorino Tart

Jonny Valiant

Assemble this easy tart—made with frozen puff pastry, sautéed broccoli rabe, mozzarella, and pecorino—up to 12 hours ahead.

Get the recipe: Broccoli Rabe and Pecorino Tart

5 of 6

Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip

Jonny Valiant

Can’t decide whether to serve spinach dip or onion dip? This recipe combines the best of both worlds and can be made 2 days in advance.

Get the recipe: Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip

6 of 6

Sweet and Sour Squash Crostini With Gruyère

Jonny Valiant

Baked butternut squash and melted Gruyère cheese are a warm, comforting topping for baguette slices. The crostini can be assembled up to 12 hours ahead.

Get the recipe: Sweet and Sour Squash Crostini With Gruyère

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Charlyne Mattox