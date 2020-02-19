7 High Protein Vegetarian Meals Your Whole Family Will Love
It's often assumed that animal protein is the only way to meet your body's protein needs, but this couldn't be further from the truth. There are endless plant-based sources of protein, as well as one of our favorite meat-free foods of all: the egg. According to the Mayo Clinic, plant-based protein sources actually tend to be less expensive and offer more health benefits. If you've either opted out of meat forever or are simply trying to eat less of it, here are seven delicious dishes that will leave you—and your family—fully satisfied.
Black Bean Tostadas With Sweet Potato and Poblanos
These Black Bean Tostadas are about to be your go-to delicious vegetarian main dish. They come together in just 35 minutes and are packed with heart-healthy ingredients, like cabbage, black beans, sweet potatoes, peppers, and fresh herbs. Crema ties the dish together, but if you want to add more richness, you can finish it off with a crumble of cotija cheese.
Get the recipe: Black Bean Tostadas With Sweet Potato and Poblanos
Slow-Cooker Bean and Spinach Enchiladas
We found a method of making this delicious dish without the extra work of cooking the filling, then rolling, then baking: the slow cooker. And thanks to black beans and veggies, they'll pack plenty of protein into your diet. If you're feeling a bit tired of taco night, these easy enchiladas are the perfect swap.
Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Bean and Spinach Enchiladas
Soufflé Pancake With Miso Mushrooms
Eggs are one of our favorite vegetarian protein sources, and they're the start of this savory miso pancake. Mushrooms pack protein too, and serve as a solid source of selenium, copper, B vitamins, and antioxidants (like phenols) that provide major anti-inflammatory protection.
Get the recipe: Soufflé Pancake With Miso Mushrooms
Eggplant-Mushroom Meatball Sub
These Eggplant Mushroom Meatball Subs are so satisfying, your family members will wonder why they ever bothered with meatball sandwiches that actually contain meat. The eggplant and mushrooms each pack plenty of delicious savory flavor and serve as a solid source of protein, too.
Get the recipe: Eggplant-Mushroom Meatball Sub
Pesto Pasta With Green Beans and Potatoes
This pasta plate is filling, flavorful, and super simple to prepare. It also packs plenty of high-protein ingredients your whole family can get behind, like pine nuts, green beans, potatoes, and Parmesan cheese.
Get the recipe: Pesto Pasta With Green Beans and Potatoes
Mole-Spiced Black Bean and Quinoa Bowl
Here, spicy-savory mole sauce serves as a delicious dressing for plenty of protein-packed ingredients, like quinoa, black beans, arugula, pumpkin seeds, and cauliflower.
Get the recipe: Mole-Spiced Black Bean and Quinoa Bowl
Wild Rice and Mushroom Pilaf With Cranberries
This protein-packed recipe for Wild Rice and Mushroom Pilaf With Cranberries is a superstar side dish, but it can also stand alone as a main alongside tofu or seitan and a hearty green salad.
Get the Recipe: Wild Rice and Mushroom Pilaf