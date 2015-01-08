12 Whole Grain Breakfasts to Power Your Day
Resolved to break out of your breakfast rut? We've rounded up 12 healthy and enticing whole-grain breakfast recipes to inspire you.
Each one is easy enough to put together on a hectic morning, packed with satisfying flavors, and full of nutritious whole grains that not only boost your energy, but research suggests that it may even help you live longer. How's that for an eye opener?
Not sure which of this tasty dozen whole-grain breakfasts to try first? Start by studying up on which whole grains are the healthiest.
Overnight Oats With Strawberries and Almonds
Busy morning ahead? This whole-grain breakfast can be prepped the night before, so you can grab something healthy the next morning and head out on your way.
Nutty Superfood Breakfast Bites
This on-the-go whole-grain breakfast packs a nutritional punch with a slew of superfoods, including almonds, goji berries, quinoa, blueberries—and even a drizzle of dark chocolate if you're feeling indulgent.
Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Prefer a savory start to your day? This one’s for you. Though more often seen at the dinner table, crunchy, nutty quinoa can be an unexpected but appealing addition to the breakfast table, too. For a one-dish whole-grain breakfast, we love it paired with tender smoked salmon and a sunny, runny fried egg.
Whole-Grain Banana Muffins
A combo of whole wheat flour and omega-3 rich flax meal gives these muffins their tender crumb, while ripe bananas, almonds, and vanilla add just the right balance of crunch and sweetness. Mix the batter together in a blink, bake them in the oven for just 25 minutes, and pop one in your bag for a warm breakfast on the go.
Oatmeal With Cheddar and Scallion
A sprinkling of shredded cheddar, paprika, and a flurry of chopped scallions elevate this savory oatmeal from the ordinary to the inspired. If you want to get a jump-start on a busy morning, make a large pot of oatmeal the evening before (or overnight in the slow cooker!) and simply reheat and garnish to taste when you’re ready to eat.
Easy Granola
Do-it-yourself granola may sound like a project, but it couldn’t be simpler—or more delicious. (Trust us: Try it and you’ll never crave the store-bought stuff again.) This basic recipe is foolproof and endlessly customizable. Prefer sunflower seeds to pepitas? They’ll work. Crazy for dried cranberries? Just have fun with it.
Toasted Pistachio Muesli With Apple and Fig
Can’t get enough breakfast cereal? Even cereal junkies need to add something new the rotation now and then. Spice, sweetness, and irresistible crunch—this muesli has it all. Pair it with whatever sorts of fixings you like best—milk, almond milk, yogurt—and sliced seasonal fruit, like apples and figs, as a finishing touch.
Whole-Grain Blueberry Muffins
Plump blueberries, oats, and whole-wheat flour deliver lots of fiber—meaning, with one of these in hand, you’re sure to stay full through your morning meetings. They couldn’t be more convenient, either: Packed with flaxseed meal and low-fat yogurt, these portable treats will keep at room temperature for three days or in the freezer for one month.
Granola Bars With Apricots, Oats, and Almonds
Skip the sugar-packed “breakfast bars” in the supermarket aisle and start your day with this healthier version instead. Simply combine roasted oats, almonds, and pepitas with chopped apricots and salt, stir in a mixture of almond butter and maple syrup, then smooth out and chill for up to three days.
Oatmeal With Pineapple and Mint
Does your porridge need a pick me up? Though untraditional, adding bright, acidic pineapple and refreshing mint to your oatmeal lends the dish just enough zing to get your senses going in the morning. To save yourself time during the morning rush, pick up pre-trimmed and sliced pineapple from your grocer’s produce section.
Mustard, Avocado, and Dill on a Whole-Wheat Muffin With Boiled Egg
Everything’s better with avocado on top—including a warm and toasty whole wheat English muffin. Some whole grain mustard and a pinch of dill lend the dish a bit of heat and a fresh, green perfume. Round it out with a creamy soft-boiled egg and you’ve got a real breakfast champion.
Nut-Free Energy Bars
If you’re trying to cut down on processed sugar, substitute chopped dates for white sugar. Not only are they delicious, they’re also full of good carbohydrates and beneficial vitamin B6. Here, paired with maple syrup, dates sweeten up and bind together a batch of irresistible snack bars packed with raisins and rolled oats.
