7 Delicious Ways to Eat More Immunity-Boosting Vitamin C

Goji berries are usually sold dry, and they look like long vibrant red raisins. High in vitamin C and iron, goji berries are great for energy. "They contain the antioxidant zeaxanthin, which has been shown to help you to detox from radiation or smoke exposure," adds Springer. "Studies have also shown that they may help reduce arthritic pain, protect your eyes and lower your risk for heart disease."

While goji berries taste delicious on their own, they'll add a pop of subtle sweetness to trail mixes, granola, yogurt parfaits, acaí bowls, or these Nutty Superfood Breakfast Bites.