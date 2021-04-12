I Gave Up Eating Meat for Three Weeks—Here Are 11 Things I Learned

Becoming a vegetarian is something I've contemplated for a long time. I've always wanted to try, but when push comes to shove, I end up falling back into my regular meat-centric routine due to the sheer convenience of it. Growing up in a meat-loving household, red meat, seafood, and poultry were always on the menu. But as I've become more aware of some of the very harmful effects eating animals can have on the environment, adopting a more plant-based diet has been weighing on my mind more than ever. While I still haven't pulled the trigger on giving up meat entirely, I decided that committing to a three-week trial period would be an excellent (and motivating) learning experience. Sure enough, as soon as I started, I found that being a vegetarian was much easier than I had anticipated.