31 Vegetarian Recipes So Satisfying You’ll Want to Go Meatless for an Entire Month
Whether you’ve been a vegetarian for years, are just starting to think about going meatless, or simply looking for a few more veggie meals, get inspired by these super satisfying and delicious vegetarian recipes. In celebration of National Vegetarian Month, which begins October 1, we’ve compiled an entire month of dinners, so you won’t even have to think about what’s on the menu.
Flaky Mushroom and Gruyère Tarts
An assortment of rich, caramelized mushrooms and melted Gruyere cheese make a mouthwatering topping for crisp and airy puff pastry. To serve the dish as a complete meal, plate the tart alongside a mixed greens salad. Or, cut it into smaller pieces and serve as a tasty appetizer at your next party.
Thai Curry Vegetable and Tofu Soup
Bring a taste of Thailand home with you—and, no, not in the form of take out. To recreate this traditional favorite, simply combine the ingredients on the stovetop. Then, stir in fresh lime juice and sprinkle with torn fresh basil leaves before serving to add a fresh, bright note.
Portobello Mushroom Burgers With Oven Fries
This hearty and complete vegetarian meal mimics a meat-lover’s traditional pub favorite. Sandwich lettuce, onions, and a roasted Portobello mushroom topped with melted cheddar between two English muffins. To kick up the heat, spread the bread with a hefty hand of spicy mayonnaise—made by combining sharp mustard with mayonnaise—first.
Buttery Pappardelle With Pumpkin and Caramelized Onions
Don’t settle for a simple spaghetti with marinara sauce just because you’ve chosen not to eat meat. Instead, use seasonal ingredients to put a sophisticated spin on pasta night. In this dish, sautéed pumpkin and caramelized onions add fancy flair and a hint of natural sweetness, while rosemary lends an earthy note.
Barley and Lentil Salad With Goat Cheese
To make this heart-healthy salad, toss romaine lettuce with a portion of the homemade lemon dressing. Then, in another bowl, toss the barley, lentils, carrot, onion, olives, and cucumber with the remaining dressing. Serve the nutty, good-for-you grain mixture over the crisp lettuce and sprinkle with goat cheese crumbles.
Cheese Tortellini With Spinach, Peas, and Brown Butter
Melt butter in a saucepan and let it cook until the milk solids begin to brown to create a nutty and intensely rich sauce. Add the spinach and tomato and cook until the spinach is wilted and the tomato starts to soften. Stir in the cheese tortellini and peas, and then finish with a dose of lemon juice and a sprinkling of fresh zest.
Tofu and Vegetable Curry With Rice
When cooked into this flavorful and hearty Indian dish, tofu is far from bland and boring. The firm tofu soaks up the bold flavors of the Thai red curry paste, grated ginger, and coconut milk. When ready to serve, top with freshly torn basil leaves and spoon a hefty serving atop bowls of long-grain white rice.
Mustardy Kale Salad With Roasted Sweet Potato and Apple
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy all at once, this hearty main-course salad combines kale, roasted sweet potatoes, sliced apples, chopped almonds, and shaved pecorino cheese. To soften the raw kale leaves and make them easier to chew, combine them with the dressing and then rub the mixture with clean hands.
Vegetarian Tacos With Goat Cheese
These flavorful meatless tacos are packed with good-for-you vegetables, like spinach, corn, and tomatoes. Crumbled, cooked extra-firm tofu and goat cheese give the tasty Mexican meal an added boost of protein.
Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili With Sweet Potatoes
Complete with wings, chili, and pigs in a blanket, the typical game day spread isn’t exactly vegetarian-friendly. Surprise the meat-lovers of the bunch with a vegetarian chili that’s delicious and chock-full of hearty ingredients like beans, sweet potatoes, and tomatoes. Just don’t be surprised when it, too, becomes a family favorite.
Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms With Feta and Almonds
Roast meaty Portobello mushrooms until tender, and then stuff with a mixture of nutrient-rich bulgur, chopped almonds, sliced scallions, and thyme. While the dish warms, prepare a complementary side salad: Simply toss mixed greens and cucumbers with a zesty homemade lemon dressing.
Sweet Potato and Apple Soup With Cheese and Walnuts
Spiced with nutmeg, this cream-free soup of pureed sweet potatoes and apples makes a warm, comforting meal to enjoy on cold autumn nights. Serve the subtly sweet soup with a spread of blue cheese, walnuts, crackers, and sliced apples.
Polenta-Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Stuffed peppers are typically filled with rice, but a smooth creamy polenta filling ups the comfort level in this tasty dish. While the polenta is still warm, stir in the corn, goat cheese, and scallions. Then, fill the poblano pepper halves with a hefty scoop and bake until heated through.
Spicy Coconut Noodles
To make this dish’s easy Asian-inspired sauce, simply combine the coconut milk, tomato paste, chili powder, salt, and chili paste in a large saucepan. Stir the fettuccine or rice noodles into the sauce, toss, and top with scallions, sprouts, basil, and coconut to add depth of flavor.
Slow-Cooker Bean and Spinach Enchiladas
This set-it-and-forget-it dinner is full of flavor, but takes minimal effort to prepare. Before you head out the door in the morning, stuff the tortillas with black beans, chopped spinach, corn, and grated Cheddar. A filling and meatless meal will be waiting for you when you get home at the end of the day.
Potato Pierogi With Sauteed Cabbage and Apples
Store-bought potato-and-onion pierogi make this comfort meal easy to prepare. While the pierogi cooks, whip up the tangy cabbage side by sautéing together the onion, apple, cabbage, and vinegar until slightly wilted but still crunchy. Serve the pierogi atop the cabbage mixture with sour cream on the side.
Thai Spiced Tofu
Tofu may be high in protein, but it can be downright bland. To add a burst of flavor, marinate the tofu with a bit of Thai red curry paste, sugar, and a splash of Asian fish sauce for 15 minutes before cooking. Serve each portion with a side of tender green beans.
Vegetable Shepherd’s Pie
Shepherd’s pie, a classic English comfort food, gets a meatless makeover. The vegetarian meal is packed with six different kinds of vegetables—onion, parsnips, celery, fennel, Brussels sprouts, and Swiss chard leaves—and then topped with a smooth sweet potato puree.
Butternut Squash Flat Bread With Cheddar and Pine Nuts
Extra-sharp Cheddar cheese balances out the sweetness of the butternut squash, while the red onion adds delicious bite. To make it a meal, serve the flat bread alongside an arugula salad tossed in a simple homemade dressing. Alternatively, serve bite-sized slices on a tray or wooden cutting board at your next party.
Pasta With Kale and Walnut Pesto
This unusual but oh-so-delicious pesto sauce—made by combining walnuts, kale, pecorino, and garlic in the food processor—can be stored in the fridge for five days or in the freezer for three months. When you need a meal in a pinch, just toss the sauce with cooked pasta.
Zucchini With Quinoa Stuffing
Skip traditional breadcrumbs and stuff hollowed out zucchini halves with protein-rich ingredients—like quinoa, beans, tomatoes, and almonds—to craft a nutritional meal that’s both vegetarian and gluten-free.
Baked Polenta With Mushrooms and Gorgonzola
Instant polenta tastes just like the homemade variation when it’s stirred with butter, cream cheese, and sharp gorgonzola. To make the dish even more decadent, top with an earthy mushroom mixture and the remaining crumbled gorgonzola before baking.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Put down the phone—this takeout fake-out is full of fresh vegetables and so much better than the real thing. To make your own, first sauté the vegetables until tender but still slightly crispy, and then add cooked rice, scallions, and a homemade soy sauce mixture. To finish the dish, stir in scrambled eggs.
Beets, Spinach, and Goat Cheese Sandwich
Whether you’re packing lunch or prepping a light dinner, this loaded sandwich features layers of creamy goat cheese and nutrient-rich vegetables, like beets and spinach. If your beets come with beet greens, swap them for the spinach to save on ingredients and decrease your food waste.
Black Bean Soup With Roasted Jalapeno Salsa
This black bean soup is easy to make in a single pot and takes just 35 minutes from start to finish. Top the protein-packed meal-in-a-bowl with a homemade salsa made with cilantro, lime juice, chopped onions, and charred jalapenos, which lend a deep, smoky flavor.
Butternut Squash Salad With Hazelnuts and Blue Cheese
Roasted squash and toasted hazelnuts add a rich, nutty flavor to this sensational main-course salad, while the red onion and creamy blue cheese provide a contrasting bite. Complete the salad with a drizzling of tangy homemade vinaigrette.
Peanut-Squash Stew
This stew’s secret ingredient—smooth peanut butter—gives the dish a complex nutty flavor. If you’re feeding meat-lovers, too, split the finished product in half and add cooked chicken breast to one portion. When ready to serve, ladle the stew on top of rice and sprinkle with chopped roasted peanuts.
Smashed White Bean and Avocado Club
Roughly mash canned white beans with oil, salt, and pepper to create this sandwich’s flavorful spread (if you’re in a hurry, use store-bought hummus instead). Then, stack the open-faced sandwiches with crunchy cucumbers, red onions, sprouts, and avocado slices.
Spinach and Goat Cheese Frittata
Frittatas are protein-packed and versatile. Don’t like spinach? Just swap in your favorite veggies and herbs instead. To round out the meal—whether a light dinner, lunch, or brunch—serve a slice of the frittata with a simple green salad and a slice of thick country bread.
Spinach and Ricotta-Stuffed Shells
Pack jumbo pasta shells with a mixture of ricotta, chopped baby spinach, and parmesan cheese and place in an oven-safe baking dish. Top with your favorite jarred marinara sauce, sprinkle with shredded mozzarella cheese, and bake until the cheese begins to brown and bubble. Pair the rich and creamy dish with a simple green salad.
Chickpeas With Chard and Pan-Roasted Tomatoes
To draw out the fresh flavor of the tomatoes (even out-of-season fruits), place them cut-side down and cook, shaking the pan occasionally, until browned and softened. Then, add the chard, raisins, chickpeas, and fresh lemon juice and cook until heated through. Serve the flavorful stew over a bowl of rice.
