22 Vegan Soup Recipes Using Your Favorite Seasonal Vegetables
Looking for the ultimate comfort food? Here's just the thing for you, no matter what season.
Whether you're just looking for a cozy Meatless Monday meal—or you're eating a plant-based diet full-time—you'll find a perfectly tasty (and easy to make) vegan soup. Switch out your soup options with the seasons, so you can make the most of your garden bounty or farmers market haul.
The best part? Most of these plant-based soups won't take hours of prep to make, making them an easy choice for a busy weeknight.
Vegan Tomato Soup Recipes
Tomatoes reach peak season during the summer, but if you're craving tomato soup in winter, canned tomatoes can be used to give you that taste of summertime. (P.S. If you're craving a sandwich on the side, this vegan-friendly, hearty chickpea salad sandwich may be the perfect accompaniment.)
Vegan Creamy Tomato Soup
The secret ingredient to give you that yummy creaminess? Bread soaked in vegan milk and pureed into the soup!
Curried Lima Bean Tomato Soup
This flavorful vegan soup packs plenty of punch, thanks to a generous blend of curry, allspice, and cayenne.
Chickpea Quinoa Tortilla Soup
You won't miss the chicken in this hearty vegan edition of the classic Mexican soup—chickpeas and quinoa make perfect, high-protein stand-ins.
Fresh Corn and Tomato Soup
Highlight the best of your summer bounty with this flavorful corn and tomato soup. Note: To keep this plant-based, skip the dollop of sour cream or use plant-based yogurt instead.
Vegan Lentil Soup Recipes
Lentil soup makes for an easy, hearty dinner—and its sweet, earthy flavor can be easily complemented with your favorite spices. Want to add a little extra crunch to your lentil soup? You can opt for a few vegan cheese croutons to add some texture.
Carrot and Red Lentil Soup
Ginger, cumin, and turmeric spice up this tasty vegan lentil soup.
Lemony Lentil Soup
Tart lemon balances out the earthy flavor of the lentils to make an easy-to-create soup. (It can be prepped in just a half an hour.)
Jane Goodall's Lentil-Miso Soup With Spinach
If you're looking for something tasty to simmer on the stove on a winter's afternoon, try a cozy, earthy vegan soup from legendary primatologist (and environmentalist) Jane Goodall.
Spiced Lentil Soup With Walnuts and Cilantro
Cilantro adds a fresh touch to balance out a spicy vegan lentil soup.
Vegan Broccoli Soup Recipes
October through April is the peak season for broccoli. In general, broccoli is usually served in cheesy, creamy soups—but you can sub in vegan cheese and yogurt to add a touch of creaminess without the dairy.
Green Curry Noodle Bowls With Tofu
Get dinner on the table in 20 minutes or less by serving warming curried broth with tofu, broccoli, and noodles.
Creamy Broccoli and Spinach Soup
Pack a lot of flavor (and nutrients) into one bowl with this vegetarian soup, which uses potatoes to get . (For vegans, cook the leeks with oil instead—and sub in vegan yogurt in lieu of the sour cream dollop to serve.)
Vegan Squash Soup Recipes
Butternut squash soup may be what you think of when you say "squash soup," but other varieties also make a tasty soup ingredient. Squash are in season from the summer into the fall, depending on the variety, and they store well, so they're perfect for winter meals.
Squash, Mushroom, and Kale Soup With Dill
Butternut squash, orzo, and shiitake mushrooms make for a tasty vegan pasta soup.
Peanut-Squash Stew
Skip the optional shredded chicken—the peanuts offer plenty of protein in this hearty, spice-filled stew.
Red Curry Squash Soup With Tofu Croutons
Spicy red curry and coconut milk spice up a pureed squash soup with crispy tofu "croutons."
Vegan Cauliflower Soup Recipes
Cauliflower has become a hot ingredient for everything from pizza crust to rice to steaks. But its creamy-ish texture really lends itself to some tasty soups—perfect for its peak season, from September to November.
Cashew Cauliflower Soup
Softened cashews are a vegan's secret ingredient for adding creaminess without dairy—they're used to really give this soup added richness.
Dairy-Free Creamy Cauliflower Soup
Potatoes are the secret ingredient that makes a plant-based cauliflower soup creamy without a touch of dairy.
Curried Cauliflower Soup
Pair this creamy cauliflower soup with a hearty salad for a perfect fall or winter meal.
Vegan Potato Soup Recipes
Potato soup generally relies on cheese or cream to add a little oomph to the flavor. You can opt for some of the many new vegan cheeses or yogurts to replace dairy products for these plant-based soups—or try a little nutritional yeast instead to add that cheesy flavor profile.
Vegetarian Chili With Sweet Potatoes
This super-easy slow-cooker recipe is perfect for busy nights—and the addition of unsweetened cocoa to the sauce gives it a rich flavor.
Potato Leek Soup
This vegetarian version of potato-leek soup calls for simmering in a parmesan rind and a dollop of sour cream for serving. To make it vegan, skip the simmer with the parmesan rind, and try a little nutritional yeast to taste—a touch of vegan yogurt can replace the dollop of sour cream.
Spiced Sweet Potato Soup With Pistachio Dukkah
This fast and easy sweet-and-spicy potato soup can put dinner on your table in under a half hour.
Red Curry Veggie Stew
Potatoes, cauliflower, and carrots balance out the heat of red curry for this perfect vegan winter stew.
Vegan Pumpkin Soup Recipe Ideas
For the ultimate fall dinner, a pumpkin soup is a perfect autumnal pick. If you don't have a pumpkin available, butternut squash is an easy substitution.
Roasted Pumpkin Soup With Harissa and Chickpeas
Chunks of roasted pumpkin add sweetness to the spicy harissa-based soup.
Coconut Pumpkin Soup With Crispy Shallots
A splash coconut cream gives this tasty vegan pumpkin soup rich flavor.