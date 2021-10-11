22 Vegan Soup Recipes Using Your Favorite Seasonal Vegetables

Looking for the ultimate comfort food? Here's just the thing for you, no matter what season.

By Lisa Milbrand
October 11, 2021
Credit: GREG DUPREE

Whether you're just looking for a cozy Meatless Monday meal—or you're eating a plant-based diet full-time—you'll find a perfectly tasty (and easy to make) vegan soup. Switch out your soup options with the seasons, so you can make the most of your garden bounty or farmers market haul.

The best part? Most of these plant-based soups won't take hours of prep to make, making them an easy choice for a busy weeknight.

Vegan Tomato Soup Recipes

Tomatoes reach peak season during the summer, but if you're craving tomato soup in winter, canned tomatoes can be used to give you that taste of summertime. (P.S. If you're craving a sandwich on the side, this vegan-friendly, hearty chickpea salad sandwich may be the perfect accompaniment.)

Credit: Greg DuPree

Vegan Creamy Tomato Soup

get the recipe

The secret ingredient to give you that yummy creaminess? Bread soaked in vegan milk and pureed into the soup!

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Curried Lima Bean Tomato Soup

get the recipe

This flavorful vegan soup packs plenty of punch, thanks to a generous blend of curry, allspice, and cayenne.

Credit: Marcus Nilsson

Chickpea Quinoa Tortilla Soup

get the recipe

You won't miss the chicken in this hearty vegan edition of the classic Mexican soup—chickpeas and quinoa make perfect, high-protein stand-ins. 

Credit: Susie Cushner

Fresh Corn and Tomato Soup

get the recipe

Highlight the best of your summer bounty with this flavorful corn and tomato soup. Note: To keep this plant-based, skip the dollop of sour cream or use plant-based yogurt instead. 

Vegan Lentil Soup Recipes

Lentil soup makes for an easy, hearty dinner—and its sweet, earthy flavor can be easily complemented with your favorite spices. Want to add a little extra crunch to your lentil soup? You can opt for a few vegan cheese croutons to add some texture.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Carrot and Red Lentil Soup

get the recipe

Ginger, cumin, and turmeric spice up this tasty vegan lentil soup. 

Credit: Greg DuPree

Lemony Lentil Soup

get the recipe

Tart lemon balances out the earthy flavor of the lentils to make an easy-to-create soup. (It can be prepped in just a half an hour.)

Credit: Erin Scott

Jane Goodall's Lentil-Miso Soup With Spinach

get the recipe

If you're looking for something tasty to simmer on the stove on a winter's afternoon, try a cozy, earthy vegan soup from legendary primatologist (and environmentalist) Jane Goodall. 

Credit: Victor Protasio

Spiced Lentil Soup With Walnuts and Cilantro

get the recipe

Cilantro adds a fresh touch to balance out a spicy vegan lentil soup.

Vegan Broccoli Soup Recipes

October through April is the peak season for broccoli. In general, broccoli is usually served in cheesy, creamy soups—but you can sub in vegan cheese and yogurt to add a touch of creaminess without the dairy.

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Green Curry Noodle Bowls With Tofu

get the recipe

Get dinner on the table in 20 minutes or less by serving warming curried broth with tofu, broccoli, and noodles. 

Credit: Paul Sirisalee

Creamy Broccoli and Spinach Soup

get the recipe

Pack a lot of flavor (and nutrients) into one bowl with this vegetarian soup, which uses potatoes to get . (For vegans, cook the leeks with oil instead—and sub in vegan yogurt in lieu of the sour cream dollop to serve.) 

Vegan Squash Soup Recipes

Butternut squash soup may be what you think of when you say "squash soup," but other varieties also make a tasty soup ingredient. Squash are in season from the summer into the fall, depending on the variety, and they store well, so they're perfect for winter meals.

Credit: Christopher Testani

Squash, Mushroom, and Kale Soup With Dill

get the recipe

Butternut squash, orzo, and shiitake mushrooms make for a tasty vegan pasta soup. 

Credit: Stefen Andersen

Peanut-Squash Stew

get the recipe

Skip the optional shredded chicken—the peanuts offer plenty of protein in this hearty, spice-filled stew.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Red Curry Squash Soup With Tofu Croutons

get the recipe

Spicy red curry and coconut milk spice up a pureed squash soup with crispy tofu "croutons."

Vegan Cauliflower Soup Recipes

Cauliflower has become a hot ingredient for everything from pizza crust to rice to steaks. But its creamy-ish texture really lends itself to some tasty soups—perfect for its peak season, from September to November.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Cashew Cauliflower Soup

get the recipe

Softened cashews are a vegan's secret ingredient for adding creaminess without dairy—they're used to really give this soup added richness. 

Credit: REDA&CO/Getty Images

Dairy-Free Creamy Cauliflower Soup

get the recipe

Potatoes are the secret ingredient that makes a plant-based cauliflower soup creamy without a touch of dairy.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Curried Cauliflower Soup

get the recipe

Pair this creamy cauliflower soup with a hearty salad for a perfect fall or winter meal. 

Vegan Potato Soup Recipes

Potato soup generally relies on cheese or cream to add a little oomph to the flavor. You can opt for some of the many new vegan cheeses or yogurts to replace dairy products for these plant-based soups—or try a little nutritional yeast instead to add that cheesy flavor profile.

Credit: Con Poulos

Vegetarian Chili With Sweet Potatoes

get the recipe

This super-easy slow-cooker recipe is perfect for busy nights—and the addition of unsweetened cocoa to the sauce gives it a rich flavor.

Credit: Max Kelly

Potato Leek Soup

get the recipe

This vegetarian version of potato-leek soup calls for simmering in a parmesan rind and a dollop of sour cream for serving. To make it vegan, skip the simmer with the parmesan rind, and try a little nutritional yeast to taste—a touch of vegan yogurt can replace the dollop of sour cream. 

Credit: Alison Miksch

Spiced Sweet Potato Soup With Pistachio Dukkah

get the recipe

This fast and easy sweet-and-spicy potato soup can put dinner on your table in under a half hour. 

Credit: Victor Protasio

Red Curry Veggie Stew

get the recipe

Potatoes, cauliflower, and carrots balance out the heat of red curry for this perfect vegan winter stew. 

Vegan Pumpkin Soup Recipe Ideas

For the ultimate fall dinner, a pumpkin soup is a perfect autumnal pick. If you don't have a pumpkin available, butternut squash is an easy substitution.

Credit: Christopher Testani

Roasted Pumpkin Soup With Harissa and Chickpeas

get the recipe

Chunks of roasted pumpkin add sweetness to the spicy harissa-based soup.

Credit: Peter Ardito

Coconut Pumpkin Soup With Crispy Shallots

get the recipe

A splash coconut cream gives this tasty vegan pumpkin soup rich flavor.

