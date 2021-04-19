Jane Goodall's Cauliflower Pumpkin Seed Tacos

"Cauliflower is queen of the vegetable world," says Jane Goodall in her new cookbook, #EatMeatLess: Good for Animals, the Earth, and All. "It has enough texture to stand in for meat, and its mellow flavor pairs well with spices and seasonings. Pepitas come from a squash grown for its large hull-less seeds, and are very different from the seeds you scrape out of a Halloween pumpkin. They require less water to grow than most nuts, and contain protein, heart-healthy fats, and plenty of vitamins and minerals."