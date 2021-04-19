LIVE

Jane Goodall's Cauliflower Pumpkin Seed Tacos

This vibrant—and completely plant-based—recipe packs protein, fiber, and tons of delicious flavor.

By Jane Goodall

Credit: Erin Scott

4
"Cauliflower is queen of the vegetable world," says Jane Goodall in her new cookbook, #EatMeatLess: Good for Animals, the Earth, and All. "It has enough texture to stand in for meat, and its mellow flavor pairs well with spices and seasonings. Pepitas come from a squash grown for its large hull-less seeds, and are very different from the seeds you scrape out of a Halloween pumpkin. They require less water to grow than most nuts, and contain protein, heart-healthy fats, and plenty of vitamins and minerals."

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor, process the pumpkin seeds until finely ground; scrape into a small bowl and set aside. Place the cauliflower, half of the tomatoes, the jalapeño, and garlic in the processor and pulse until minced.

  • In a large sauté pan, warm the oil over medium-high heat. Add the pumpkin seeds and and cook, stirring, until lightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Scrape the cauliflower mixture into the pan with the pumpkin seeds and cook, stirring often, until the mixture is soft and browned, about 8 minutes. Add the sage, chipotle powder, tamari, and 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and stir until the pan is dry, 1–2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

  • In another bowl, toss together the remaining tomatoes, avocado, lime juice, and a pinch of salt.

  • To warm the tortillas, wrap in a paper towel and microwave for 2 minutes, or warm each tortilla individually by placing in a cast-iron pan over medium heat, flipping every few seconds until hot, about 1 minute.

  • Divide the filling evenly among the tortillas and top with the avocado salsa and a drizzle of hot sauce, if using. Serve right away.

