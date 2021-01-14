4 Delicious Foods You Didn't Know Were Anti-Inflammatory

Contrary to popular belief, carb-filled foods—especially whole grains—are very much on the anti-inflammatory list. “Whole grains have microbiome-boosting fiber, as well as a high concentration of immune-supportive minerals, such as zinc and selenium,” says Nielson. The high amount of fiber not only gives your stomach something to ferment, it also helps to keep you feeling full and satisfied as a bonus. “Sprouted grains, in particular, provide an extra anti-inflammatory boost over standard grain products because the sprouting process appears to increase antioxidants such as flavonoids—as much as 200 percent in one trial—and anti-inflammatory nutrients such as vitamin C and manganese, a mineral essential for energizing the body," Nielson says. "I love the Squirrelly Sprouted Wheat Bread from Silver Hill’s Bakery because it contains a third of your daily value for manganese, or their Mack’s Flax Sprouted loaf which has 10 grams of fiber for two slices.”