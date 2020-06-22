Potatoes Are Much More Nutritious Than You Think—and Not Just the Peel

According to Brown-Riggs, the only nutrient significantly impacted when the skin is removed is fiber, and it’s only by 1 gram. “A medium (5.3 ounce) russet potato contains 2 grams of fiber with the skin, and 1 gram of fiber without the skin,” she says. “Potassium and vitamin C are also impacted, but insignificantly. A medium potato with the skin contains 620 milligrams of potassium and 27 milligrams of vitamin C, and removing the skin reduces that by approximately 150 milligrams of potassium and 4.5 milligrams of vitamin C.”

Potato benefits do differ marginally by variety, of course. But this is one vegetable that deserves far more credit—nutritionally speaking—than it gets. “What most people don’t think about is that potatoes are a high-quality carbohydrate and nutrient-dense vegetable,” Brown-Riggs says. However, according to a study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, potatoes provide more nutrients per penny compared to most vegetables. Potatoes have the highest score per dollar (along with sweet potatoes and carrots) on eight essential nutrients, including potassium, ﬁber, protein, vitamins C and E, calcium, iron, and magnesium. “Potatoes give you more ‘bang for your buck’ with a more favorable overall nutrient-to-price ratio than many vegetables, she adds. “Fresh potatoes are good for you and good for your wallet.” And because potassium is one of the nutrients designated by the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee as a nutrient of public health concern (meaning low levels are associated with illness) the Dietary Guidelines for Americans specifically recommend consuming foods with the highest level of potassium, such as white potatoes.