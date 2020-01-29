9 Plant-Based Foods You Should Be Eating More Of

The Dietary Guidelines recommend filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables, and all veggies are important in plant-based diets. “Broccoli is one of my go-tos because it’s packed with nutrients,” says Rizzo. A cup of raw broccoli has about 3 grams of protein, 30 calories, and 10 percent of your daily fiber (2.5 grams). It also has potassium, Vitamin K, Vitamin C, and calcium. “I love to roast up broccoli in the oven with a little bit of olive oil and salt, and you can also add raw or steamed broccoli to salads,” she says.