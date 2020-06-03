How You Can Make Your Smoothies Healthier, According to an RD

“In the morning, try to incorporate ingredients that have fiber, healthy fats, and protein to keep you feeling full for longer,” says Sabogal. Fiber-rich foods take longer to digest, healthy unsaturated fats slow down stomach emptying, and protein reduces the levels of hunger hormone (ghrelin), making this a perfect combination of nutrients for a breakfast smoothie.

Sabogal recommends a blend of protein-packed oat milk (1 cup; our favorite is Califia Farms Protein Oat), frozen banana (1 sliced), cooked oats (1/2 cup), natural nut butter (1 tablespoon), chia seeds (1/2 tablespoon), a dash of cinnamon, and spinach (1 cup fresh or frozen).