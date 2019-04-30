According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, only 1 in 10 adults eat enough servings of fruits and vegetables daily. This is a scary statistic, not just because of what 90% of adults are eating in place of fresh produce, but because a lack of proper nutrition puts you at a higher risk for life-threatening health issues like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Many people skimp on eating fresh fruits and vegetables for reasons that may or may not have to do with their taste or culinary skills (like living in a food desert). But if the flavor or the inability to figure out how to prepare and incorporate more produce into your diet is what’s holding you back, you’ve come to the right place. We get it—meeting the recommended four servings of vegetables and three of fruit per day can be challenging. That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of *delicious* ways to eat more plants and less processed foods.

Enlist your blender

When it comes to drinking your fruits and veggies, always go for smoothies over juices. Even if your juice is slow-pressed, cold-extracted, or cost you over $10, smoothies will always contain significantly more fiber and nutritional value because you’re blending (and eating) the entire fruit. For extra creamy smoothies in the morning, you can add in half of a zucchini or avocado—they'll add an extra boost of antioxidants, vitamin C, and healthy digestion without making your breakfast taste anything like a vegetable.

Pump up your pasta

Crunch on them

If it’s the texture (or limited shelf-life) of produce that’s got your tongue, here’s a simple solution. Did you know you can slice fresh fruits and veggies—everything from apples and strawberries to kale and cassava—and bake them in the oven to dehydrate them? They’ll roast into crispy chip-like snacks that you can take on the go. Make them yourself or check out the snack section at your grocery store. While many pre-bagged produce chips contain excess oil and fat, bare Snacks offers baked (not fried), crunchy fruit and veggie chips with no added oil or preservatives. You can pair them with your favorite dips, add to your morning yogurt or snack straight from the bag.

Get baking

Who doesn’t love thick, chewy baked goods? Substitute avocado for eggs and butter in cookies, brownies, bread and beyond for a soft, healthier way to curb your sweet tooth.

Experiment with cauliflower rice

Roast your veggies

If you think you hate vegetables, it’s possible you’ve just never tasted them when prepared properly. Roasting is a super simple way to cook veggies that best-expresses (even elevates) their taste—a little coating of olive oil, some salt and pepper, and plenty of dry heat gives them a browned, caramelized, deeply delicious flavor. Find out the easiest way to do it here.

Rethink salads