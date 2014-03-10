18 Easy High-Protein Recipes

Whether you’re on a low-carb diet or trying to fuel up for a big or particularly busy day, feel more satisfied with one of these delicious and healthy high-protein recipes. Even if you’re not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a Paleo-like plan, it’s smart to be sure your family’s getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. This lineup isn’t all red meat and beans, either: We’ve got 18 flavorful dishes, like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili that will knock your socks off. A few of our recipes offer up a double-dose of protein, too, from the Bean Salad With Bacon and Chives to the Chicken and Quinoa Burritos. Black bean enchiladas and a riff on a classic Spanish omelet deliver tasty spices. And with plenty of grains and vegetables, you’ll still feel like you’re getting a balanced meal. Most high-protein menus require grilling virtually everything. So we devised a variety of cooking methods, from slow-cooker suppers that cook on low for 8 hours to shrimp risotto that comes together on the stovetop. In fact, only one recipe in this collection requires firing up the grill at all, and it just might be the dish you’d like to try first. Our Beef, Bacon, and Egg Burgers boast patties made with ground beef and chopped bacon. Top the burger with a fried egg for yet another protein source.