15 Healthy Breakfast Smoothies for When You Need a Quick Meal on the Go

For time-crunched, superfood-seeking eaters, smoothies are one of the best ways to secure several servings of fruit, vegetables, and even healthy fats in a single meal. They also happen to be incredibly delicious, whether they’re tropical and sweet like a Creamy Mango Smoothie or a bit more invigorating like a Coffee, Oat, and Maple Smoothie.

The key to creating healthy smoothies that taste good is getting a balance of naturally sweet ingredients, like fruits, with vitamin-packed options that are easily masked. That might include spirulina, spinach, beets, and a variety of vegetables that are revered for their nutrition profile but perhaps not their flavors in a beverage.

This collection of healthy breakfast smoothies features green smoothies, fruit smoothies, and a variety of other ingredient mixtures that whir up into a delicious drink you can enjoy on the go. Find one and make it daily—you can buy ingredients in bulk—or mix and match different recipes to try something new and different each day.

Here, our collection of the 15 best healthy smoothie recipes that deliver a great deal of flavor and, more importantly, a healthy dose of good-for-you nutrients.

