15 Healthy Breakfast Smoothies for When You Need a Quick Meal on the Go
For time-crunched, superfood-seeking eaters, smoothies are one of the best ways to secure several servings of fruit, vegetables, and even healthy fats in a single meal. They also happen to be incredibly delicious, whether they’re tropical and sweet like a Creamy Mango Smoothie or a bit more invigorating like a Coffee, Oat, and Maple Smoothie.
The key to creating healthy smoothies that taste good is getting a balance of naturally sweet ingredients, like fruits, with vitamin-packed options that are easily masked. That might include spirulina, spinach, beets, and a variety of vegetables that are revered for their nutrition profile but perhaps not their flavors in a beverage.
This collection of healthy breakfast smoothies features green smoothies, fruit smoothies, and a variety of other ingredient mixtures that whir up into a delicious drink you can enjoy on the go. Find one and make it daily—you can buy ingredients in bulk—or mix and match different recipes to try something new and different each day.
Here, our collection of the 15 best healthy smoothie recipes that deliver a great deal of flavor and, more importantly, a healthy dose of good-for-you nutrients.
Coconut-Kale Smoothie With Ginger and Mint
Don’t turn your nose up at healthy green smoothies if the color doesn’t appeal. Many green smoothies are sweet, delicious, and ultra-satisfying, even if their color gives away that they’re ultra-healthy, too. This smoothie is no exception. The combination of coconut water and fruit provide a refreshing foundation for green leaves of kale and mint. A burst of citrus from fresh lime juice balances out the tang of the greens and the coconut water for a fast and easy breakfast smoothie.
Carrot-Pineapple Smoothie
The color is as bright as the morning sun, which is certainly a sign that this breakfast smoothie is loaded with vitamins and minerals. The ingredient list is short—pineapple, orange juice, carrot, banana, and a bit of ice—so you can almost make this smoothie without even consulting your recipe book. To make this healthy smoothie even faster, use our favorite make-ahead smoothie trick so you can blend and be out the door in record time.
Creamy Mango Smoothie
You’ll be well understood if you make this tropical-inspired smoothie recipe on a morning when you’re deciding between skipping work and heading to a secluded island or actually hopping the train to report for duty. Each sip of this fruit smoothie is a moment of relaxation. What’s more, it packs a bit of filling protein because of yogurt, so you can stave off morning hunger pangs before the lunch hour arrives.
Coffee, Oat, and Maple Smoothie
On mornings when you want the jolt of coffee but can’t fathom the heat of it, turn to this coffee-infused smoothie for a fast pick-me-up. The addition of old-fashioned rolled oats in a smoothie might seem out of the ordinary, but when blended with a banana, the texture turns luscious and rich. The extra dose of fiber will also keep you full longer, which is not something you get from just any breakfast smoothie.
Spinach, Grape, and Coconut Smoothie
Seedless green grapes and coconut milk bring unexpected sweetness to this green drink. Spinach hides beautifully in the other ingredients so you’ll never know this green smoothie is serving up vitamins A, K, and C, and even a good bit of iron, calcium, and folic acid. You could consider this as good as almost any multivitamin—but a lot more delicious.
Raspberry and Nut Smoothie
If you don’t have the time (or the extra hands) to slather a bit of peanut butter and jelly onto bread for a quick and effortless breakfast, you can turn that PB&J into a sippable shake by blending low-fat milk, frozen raspberries, and your favorite nut butter. Nut butters in smoothies add filling protein, healthy fats, and a delicious richness you won’t get from fruits and vegetables alone.
Mango Smoothie
Mango is a great source of vitamins A and C, as well as filling fiber, so drinking a whole one in a morning smoothie is starting your day on the right nutritional foot. Use almond milk in place of cow’s milk for a dairy-free version. If you like your smoothies extra cold, freeze the mango overnight before blending.
Gingery Berry and Oat Smoothie
Reinvent oatmeal by whirling rolled oats, blueberries, yogurt, and ice in a blender. Brown sugar and fresh ginger add an extra pop of tang. If you don’t like the chew of rolled oats, don’t worry. They disappear to form a scrumptious and creamy smoothie that tastes decadent and rich.
Spiced Pumpkin Smoothie
If you can’t wait for pumpkin spice season, go ahead and bring the spice to breakfast. This autumn-inspired sipper really is terrific any time of year, but we won’t blame you if this becomes a favorite in the season of pumpkin spice latte-sized lines at the neighborhood coffee spot. Use canned pumpkin puree to make this five-ingredient seasonal sipper even easier.
Creamy Date Smoothie
Dates may be a bit too sticky to enjoy as snacks, but when blended up with milk and ice, they turn into a sweet sipper with hints of molasses and floral flavor. Soften pitted dates by placing them in milk for 15 minutes, then blend with ice for a sweet on-the-go breakfast.
Kale Smoothie With Pineapple and Banana
Kale salads are always a welcome way to get loads of vitamins A, K, and C, but if you’ve grown tired of eating a leafy dish at every meal, you can get all the goodness of the greens in a smoothie. This green smoothie gets its signature hue from kale, but coconut milk, bananas, and fresh pineapple balance out the flavors.
Raspberry Chia Smoothie
Chia seeds are little powerhouses of fiber and protein—and a little goes a long way. Just one tablespoon is all you need to round out a whopping 10 grams of protein and 15 grams of fiber in this fruit drink. The chia seeds will start to plump if the smoothie sits for too long, so drink up immediately after blending.
Coconut Milk Smoothie
Consider this healthy smoothie your blueprint: Almost any fruit can be substituted for the frozen blueberries, and you’ll still get a delicious drink. This smoothie serves four, so it’s ideal for a family that sips smoothies together.
Strawberry-Flax Smoothie
Made with flaxseed meal, low-fat yogurt, and strawberries, this rich and creamy drink is a healthy choice for breakfast or as a snack. If you need more servings of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, this sweet smoothie is one way to get them, thanks to flaxseed meal. You can add flax to any smoothie recipe, actually. Just make sure it’s flaxseed meal, not flax seeds. The seeds need to be ground up so you can get the most nutritional benefit.
OJ Shake
Fruit juice might seem like a healthy breakfast option when time is tight, but many dietitians would encourage you to make it an occasional treat because it’s a concentrated source of sugar and not much else. You can use that bottled orange juice and make your own healthy breakfast beverage with milk, clementines, bananas, and ice. Sweeten the final product with vanilla and honey.
Bored with your usual breakfast or afternoon snack? Give these nutritious smoothies a whirl. The green smoothie is loaded with vitamins and fiber, and a pineapple-orange blend is sweet and tangy. If you and your family love peanut butter and jelly, the third smoothie (made with raspberries and almond butter) will be a crowd pleaser.