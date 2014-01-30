22 Healthy Super Bowl Recipes
The 2019 Super Bowl is coming up, with February 3 mere days away. Before the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams even kick off at 6:30 pm EST, tackle the what-to-serve predicament with these all-star snacks. You might have an annual crowd-pleasing dip you serve year after year–like our food editor's epic onion dip–but if you're looking for ways to complement your faithful appetizer, these healthy Super Bowl recipes will add some delicious variety to the table.
Labneh With Pink Peppercorns, Coriander, and Fennel Seeds
This classic Mediterranean appetizer is also an easy make-ahead recipe so you have less to worry about come Game Day. The creamy dip, made by straining whole-milk yogurt overnight, pairs great with crudités or toast. Put some hummus next to it, and your guests have got themselves a little dip tasting.
Get the recipe: Labneh With Pink Peppercorns, Coriander, and Fennel Seeds
Crispy Chickpeas
These oven-baked chickpeas are good enough to literally eat by the handful. If you want to be any fancier than that, you can use them to dress up soups, salads, and grain bowls.
Get the recipe: Crispy Chickpeas
Spiced Carrot Salad
Shredded carrots get tossed with a warm oil infused with garlic and cumin and a bit of spice from crushed red pepper. Pick up a bunch of carrots with the greens still attached and use the tender leaves to add a peppery layer of flavor. Goes great with just about any protein, but give it a go with lamb meatballs.
Get the recipe: Spiced Carrot Salad
Marshmallow Popcorn Bars
Just because it's dessert doesn't mean it has to be super unhealthy. Try making this whole-grain sweet treat in minutes on Super Bowl Sunday with freshly popped popcorn and marshmallows.
Get the recipe: Marshmallow Popcorn Bars
Peanut Butter, Celery, and Raisin Sandwich
Put this classic snack in a sandwich for a game day treat that kids–and adults–of all ages will love. It's the ultimate crowd-pleaser when it comes to healthy Super Bowl recipes.
Get the recipe: Peanut Butter, Celery, and Raisin Sandwich
Buttered Nuts With Rosemary and Orange
This recipe brightens up the classic sweet-and-salty nut mix with fresh rosemary and orange zest. The bar-style snack definitely will not go unnoticed by the beer drinkers at your Super Bowl party.
Get the recipe: Buttered Nuts With Rosemary and Orange
Feta and White Bean Dip With Pomegranate Seeds
Pomegranate seeds are high in fiber and potassium, but the crimson color and the sweet-tart flavor are the real draws. A ripe pomegranate should feel heavy in your hand, since its seeds are loaded with juice. They add a sweet pop to this creamy bean dip, which is drizzled with olive oil before serving.
Get the recipe: Feta and White Bean Dip With Pomegranate Seeds
Chickpea and Quinoa Tortilla Soup
This Mexican favorite won’t disappoint. The vegetarian soup features good-for-you ingredients like quinoa and chickpeas, has big, bold flavors, and comes together in just 25 minutes. Serve the soup with an array of tasting toppings, like cilantro, chopped avocado, grated cheddar, lime wedges, and crushed tortilla chips.
Get the recipe: Chickpea and Quinoa Tortilla Soup
Mushroom and Goat Cheese Pizza
Mushroom pizza is made more interesting with quirky, yet easy-to-find varieties, like king oyster, enoki, and maitake. Store-bought pizza dough cuts down on prep time, and goat cheese adds a delightfully creamy tang. Finish the pizza with a drizzle of chili oil, then top with parsley right before serving.
Get the recipe: Mushroom and Goat Cheese Pizza
Quick Broiled Eggplant Dip
The broiler mimics the direct, searing heat of a grill, so ingredients like eggplant get a charred, smoky flavor while the insides stay soft. For optimal browning, place the rack 4 inches (for an electric oil) or 6 inches (for a gas flame) from the heat source. Serve the dip with a variety of veggies.
Get the recipe: Quick Broiled Eggplant Dip
Cheesy Roasted Sweet Potatoes
These sweet potatoes wedges are topped with two varieties of gooey cheese, creating a balanced blend of sweet and savory. Plus, they cook in under 30 minutes, and require just four ingredients. They're so good, in fact, you may want to double the recipe—they'll likely be gobbled up that quickly.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Baked Beans
This hearty dish is flavored with molasses, apple cider vinegar, mustard, and salt pork. Serve it as a side dish or on its own during the Super Bowl.
Get the recipe: Baked Beans
Fish Tacos With Green Apple Guacamole
When you serve up these fish tacos to your Super Bowl crowd, add diced apple to guacamole for extra crunch and a distinctive tartness.
Get the recipe: Fish Tacos With Green Apple Guacamole
Spicy Black Beans and Avocado Canapés
Not only is this game day appetizer one of the easiest recipes on the list, it's also an elegant snack when pre-portioned out in scoopable tortilla chips.
Get the recipe: Spicy Black Beans and Avocado Canapés
Garden Salsa
Sure, salsa is expected. But what's unexpected about this recipe are the cucumbers and radishes that add extra crunch and flavor to the fresh salsa.
Get the recipe: Garden Salsa
5-Minute Hummus
Pressed for time before your guests arrive? Whip up homemade hummus in minutes with canned chickpeas, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, tahini, and spices.
Get the recipe: 5-Minute Hummus
Curried Yogurt Dip
Transform plain Greek yogurt into a luscious dip with ground cumin and lime juice for a healthy Super Bowl recipe no one will be able to resist.
Get the recipe: Curried Yogurt Dip
Feta and Sun-Dried Tomato Dip
Stir Feta cheese, Greek yogurt, olive oil, and sun-dried tomatoes together for another tasty Mediterranean-inspired dip. Can you ever have too many dips at a Super Bowl party?
Get the recipe: Feta and Sun-Dried Tomato Dip
Grilled Vegetable Salsa
Grilled bell peppers and onions add smokiness and texture to store-bought salsa, making this a healthy snack that you can jazz up with minimal effort.
Get the recipe: Grilled Vegetable Salsa
Lemon-Horseradish Dip
Thick Greek yogurt gives this dip richness without all the fat of sour cream so you can enjoy indulging in the dish without any of the guilt.
Get the recipe: Lemon-Horseradish Dip
Tomatillo Salsa
After whipping up this healthy Super Bowl recipe, serve the zippy dip with chips, quesadillas, or tacos.
Get the recipe: Tomatillo Salsa
Spinach-Pesto Dip
Love spinach dip? Lighten it up for your Super Bowl gathering with low-fat Greek yogurt and pesto for an extra flavor boost.
Get the recipe: Spinach-Pesto Dip
