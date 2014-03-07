17 Simple, Healthy Soup Recipes for Every Season

Nothing says comfort food like a steamy bowl of vegetable-packed minestrone, which is made extra hearty here with whole grain farro in place of pasta and DIY parm crisps for bites of umami on every spoonful. Speaking of Parm, don't throw out those rinds; you'll use one here to infuse the broth with deep flavor.

Get the recipe: Whole-Grain Minestrone With Parmesan Crisps