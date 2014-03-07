17 Simple, Healthy Soup Recipes for Every Season

By Real Simple Editors
January 28, 2020
Caitlin Bensel

Soup’s on and these recipes will have you feeling great. They’re chock-full of nutrient-packed ingredients—and best of all, quick and easy to prepare.

Whole-Grain Minestrone With Parmesan Crisps

Nothing says comfort food like a steamy bowl of vegetable-packed minestrone, which is made extra hearty here with whole grain farro in place of pasta and DIY parm crisps for bites of umami on every spoonful. Speaking of Parm, don't throw out those rinds; you'll use one here to infuse the broth with deep flavor.

Get the recipe: Whole-Grain Minestrone With Parmesan Crisps

Red Lentil Squash Soup With Lemon

This silky red lentil soup soothes and satisfies with generous amounts of vegetables and a touch of heat. The recipe combines carrots, butternut squash, a cornucopia of spices, and harissa paste for layered flavor; fresh ginger adds a surprising amount of warmth, too.

Get the recipe: Red Lentil Squash Soup With Lemon

Ginger Meatball Ramen With Greens and Scallions

Clever combination alert! Spaghetti and meatballs meet brothy ramen noodles in a dinner that will have you wondering how you’ve lived so long without it. Three elements combine to make this recipe an instant classic: delicious pork meatballs (seasoned with fresh ginger, scallions, and soy sauce), a miso-spiked broth, and of course, squiggly instant ramen noodles.

Get the recipe: Ginger Meatball Ramen With Greens and Scallions

Red Cabbage and Beet Borscht

A bowl of this jewel-toned soup packs in five different vegetables for an ultra-healthy meal. The beets, cabbage, and carrots add bright flavor, substantive body, and best of all, tons of plant fiber to keep you full. Toasted caraway infuses the broth with a nuttiness that is matched by the earthy root vegetables.

Get the recipe: Red Cabbage and Beet Borscht

Cod and Clam Chowder With Smoky Oyster Crackers

This tasty remix of a traditional chowder recipe is refreshingly modern thanks to beautiful in-shell littleneck clams that cozy up alongside chunks of tender cod. Leeks and fennel join in with onion to make an deeply aromatic base, and you’ll infuse the broth with a generous dose of wine and clam juice to add acidity and umami flavor.

Get the recipe: Cod and Clam Chowder With Smoky Oyster Crackers

Peruvian-Style Chicken Soup With Cilantro and Lime

If you’ve never had Peruvian-style chicken soup, then you’re in for a treat. In addition to the standard ingredients (chicken, carrots, peas) you’ll add bell pepper, cumin, and potatoes, plus a generous dose of lime-scallion-herb puree for a brighter and spicier bowl of flavor. It’s great to clear out a cold or just to warm up on a wintery night.

Get the recipe: Peruvian-Style Chicken Soup With Cilantro and Lime

Chickpea, Vegetable, and Pesto Soup

Top this veggie-packed soup with pesto for an extra boost of flavor.

Get the recipe: Chickpea, Vegetable, and Pesto Soup

Vegetable Soup

Potatoes, green beans, and broccoli make this dish filling without packing too many calories.

Get the recipe: Vegetable Soup

Creamy Mashed Potato and Leek Soup

Surprise! This soup gets its velvety texture from the potatoes, not cream.

Get the recipe: Creamy Mashed Potato and Leek Soup

Mushroom Barley Soup

Barley is a whole grain packed with vitamins and minerals, and may reduce the risk of diseases like heart disease.

Get the recipe: Mushroom Barley Soup

Slow-Cooker Chicken, Fennel, and White Bean Soup

Slowly cooking the chicken over low heat helps keep the meat tender.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken, Fennel, and White Bean Soup

Ginger Chicken Soup With Vegetables

Warm up to this invigorating soup made from freshly grated ginger and root vegetables.

Get the recipe: Ginger Chicken Soup With Vegetables

Smoky Pea Soup

Ham bone gives this thick and hearty soup a smoky flavor.

Get the recipe: Smoky Pea Soup

Chilled Cantaloupe Soup

Serve this fruity, three-ingredient soup for breakfast or as a dessert.

Get the recipe: Chilled Cantaloupe Soup

Autumn Squash Soup With Orange Zest and Nutmeg

Stir ground nutmeg into this soup to impart a warm and fragrant scent.

Get the recipe: Autumn Squash Soup With Orange Zest and Nutmeg

Beef and Bean Chili

Semisweet chocolate adds depth to this rich and satisfying stew. 

Get the recipe: Beef and Bean Chili

Cannellini Bean Stew

Use canned beans to help save on time. Remember to rinse and drain the beans to remove excess sodium.

Get the recipe: Cannellini Bean Stew

