5 Foods That Will Help You Feel Relaxed Right Now, According to an RD

A warm bowl of oatmeal is soothing comfort food that delivers a solid dose of tryptophan, helping the body produce the mood-boosting brain chemical serotonin. “All types of oats are terrific, but I’m a fan of steel-cut in particular because they’re minimally processed, which results in a slower increase in blood sugar, which helps stabilize your mood,” says Bauer. Oats also contain magnesium; people who are deficient may be more likely to suffer depression and anxiety.

Steel-cut oats take longer to cook than quick cooking oats. Two shortcuts: you can use your slow cooker to whip up an overnight version, or prepare steel-cut oats in advance (on the stove top or using the slow-cooker method) and freeze in individual 1-cup portions. When you wake up, just pop a container out of the freezer, microwave (you may need to add a splash of water or milk to thin it out), and enjoy like regular oatmeal. Try them in one of these delicious oatmeal recipes (sweet and savory options included).