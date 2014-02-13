20 Easy Vegan Dinner Recipes

August 19, 2019
John Kernick

Eating an exclusively plant-based diet can be incredibly satisfying and tasty—especially with these hearty recipes. 

Three-Bean Chili With Spring Pesto

James Merrell

Three types of beans—chickpeas, cannellini, and kidney—ensures this chili is filling and full of protein.

Three-Bean Chili With Spring Pesto

Asian Hot Pot

John Kernick

Thinly sliced mushrooms lend an earthy flavor and richness to this brothy noodle soup.

Asian Hot Pot

Smashed White Bean and Avocado Club

John Kernick

Add this hearty vegetable-based sandwich to your no-cook dinner rotation.

Smashed White Bean and Avocado Club

Swiss Chard With Chickpeas and Couscous

John Kernick

Toasted pine nuts go a long way in providing flavor and texture to this sweet and savory dish. 

Swiss Chard With Chickpeas and Couscous

Linguine With Caper and Green Olive Sauce

Hector Sanchez

Spanish olives and capers give this pasta an assertive, briny bite.

Linguine With Caper and Green Olive Sauce

Mediterranean Campanelle With Roasted Red Peppers and Almonds

Con Poulos

Stir some of the pasta cooking water into the finished dish to add moisture and bring all the components together.

Mediterranean Campanelle With Roasted Red Peppers and Almonds

Rigatoni Peperonata

Con Poulos

This recipe calls for pitted kalamata olives—you can buy them pre-pitted or remove the pits yourself. Just press down on the olives with the flat side of a chef’s knife to squeeze the pits out. 

Rigatoni Peperonata

Curried Eggplant With Tomatoes and Basil

Con Poulos

Eggplant’s meaty texture makes it a great ingredient for vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Curried Eggplant With Tomatoes and Basil

Black Beans and Rice

Antonis Achilleos

This Latin American staple does double duty as a main or a side dish.

Black Beans and Rice

Winter Lentil Soup

Kana Okada

Use kale, leeks, and sweet potatoes in this warming one-pot meal.

Winter Lentil Soup

Cool Southwestern Salad With Corn and Avocado

Con Poulos

Serve this refreshing salad with tortilla chips for added texture and flavor.

Cool Southwestern Salad With Corn and Avocado

Spicy Coconut Noodles

Beatriz da Costa

This Asian-inspired dish gets its richness from coconut milk, tomato paste, and spices. 

Spicy Coconut Noodles

Baked Potatoes With Artichoke, Olive, and Lemon

James Wojcik

Give the classic baked potato a makeover with bright Mediterranean ingredients.

Baked Potatoes With Artichoke, Olive, and Lemon

Pasta With Green Olive Pesto

Tria Giovan

The sauce gets its vibrant color from olives, parsley, and basil.

Pasta With Green Olive Pesto

Stir-Fried Rice Noodles With Tofu and Vegetables

Christopher Baker

To ensure that the tofu browns, pat it dry before cooking.

Stir-Fried Rice Noodles With Tofu and Vegetables

Black Beans and Escarole Salad

James Baigrie

Lightly grill escarole for a slightly charred flavor.

Black Beans and Escarole Salad

Peanut-Squash Stew

Stefen Andersen

Ladle this rich stew on top of rice and sprinkle with chopped roasted peanuts.

Peanut-Squash Stew

Cauliflower and Chickpea Stew With Couscous

Lisa Hubbard

Couscous is a miracle quick-cooking ingredient: Just cover it with hot water and allow it to steam for five minutes.

Cauliflower and Chickpea Stew With Couscous

Chickpeas With Chard and Pan-Roasted Tomatoes

Romulo Yanes

Fresh lemon juice and golden raisins give this dish unexpected brightness and sweetness.

Chickpeas With Chard and Pan-Roasted Tomatoes

Spicy Vegetable Tagine With Couscous

Susie Cushner

Cinnamon, turmeric, curry powder, and cumin are key to providing flavor and depth to this rich stew. 

Spicy Vegetable Tagine With Couscous

