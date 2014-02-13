20 Easy Vegan Dinner Recipes
Eating an exclusively plant-based diet can be incredibly satisfying and tasty—especially with these hearty recipes.
Three-Bean Chili With Spring Pesto
Three types of beans—chickpeas, cannellini, and kidney—ensures this chili is filling and full of protein.
Asian Hot Pot
Thinly sliced mushrooms lend an earthy flavor and richness to this brothy noodle soup.
Smashed White Bean and Avocado Club
Add this hearty vegetable-based sandwich to your no-cook dinner rotation.
Swiss Chard With Chickpeas and Couscous
Toasted pine nuts go a long way in providing flavor and texture to this sweet and savory dish.
Linguine With Caper and Green Olive Sauce
Spanish olives and capers give this pasta an assertive, briny bite.
Mediterranean Campanelle With Roasted Red Peppers and Almonds
Stir some of the pasta cooking water into the finished dish to add moisture and bring all the components together.
Rigatoni Peperonata
This recipe calls for pitted kalamata olives—you can buy them pre-pitted or remove the pits yourself. Just press down on the olives with the flat side of a chef’s knife to squeeze the pits out.
Curried Eggplant With Tomatoes and Basil
Eggplant’s meaty texture makes it a great ingredient for vegan and vegetarian dishes.
Black Beans and Rice
This Latin American staple does double duty as a main or a side dish.
Winter Lentil Soup
Use kale, leeks, and sweet potatoes in this warming one-pot meal.
Cool Southwestern Salad With Corn and Avocado
Serve this refreshing salad with tortilla chips for added texture and flavor.
Spicy Coconut Noodles
This Asian-inspired dish gets its richness from coconut milk, tomato paste, and spices.
Baked Potatoes With Artichoke, Olive, and Lemon
Give the classic baked potato a makeover with bright Mediterranean ingredients.
Pasta With Green Olive Pesto
The sauce gets its vibrant color from olives, parsley, and basil.
Stir-Fried Rice Noodles With Tofu and Vegetables
To ensure that the tofu browns, pat it dry before cooking.
Black Beans and Escarole Salad
Lightly grill escarole for a slightly charred flavor.
Peanut-Squash Stew
Ladle this rich stew on top of rice and sprinkle with chopped roasted peanuts.
Cauliflower and Chickpea Stew With Couscous
Couscous is a miracle quick-cooking ingredient: Just cover it with hot water and allow it to steam for five minutes.
Chickpeas With Chard and Pan-Roasted Tomatoes
Fresh lemon juice and golden raisins give this dish unexpected brightness and sweetness.
Spicy Vegetable Tagine With Couscous
Cinnamon, turmeric, curry powder, and cumin are key to providing flavor and depth to this rich stew.
