The 4 Healthiest Foods to Eat for Breakfast, According to a Registered Dietitian

Perhaps the most versatile food out there, eggs make a delicious, quick, and nutritious breakfast in any form—from scrambled to soft-boiled to served on avocado toast, in quiche, or alongside tortillas for huevos rancheros. According to Largeman-Roth, eggs are one of the few food sources of vitamin D. “This is essential for proper immune function, especially because most of us don’t get enough vitamin D (and even less so in the wintertime),” she says. Each egg contains 44 IU of vitamin D, as well as 6 grams of protein, plus choline for brain health. “I love them sunny side up with some sriracha on top. I also serve them with a side of sauerkraut for a probiotic boost.”

