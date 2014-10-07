12 Delicious Diabetic-Friendly Recipes
These nutrient-rich recipes, created by the Real Simple food department with guidance from diabetes experts George L. King, M.D., and Jackie Mills, R.D., are carb-smart and high in flavor.
Avocado and Raita Toast with Boiled Egg
Raita, an Indian yogurt sauce made by combining yogurt with chopped cucumber, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, is an unexpected yet tasty topping for toast. Finish the grab-and-go breakfast with a layer of creamy avocado and chopped fresh mint. Serve with a boiled egg to boost the amount of protein.
Get the recipe.
Cream Cheese, Caraway, and Rye Toast With Boiled Egg
Neufchâtel is a soft, moist, and slightly crumbly French cheese that’s typically found in the dairy aisle of your local grocery store. If you’re having trouble finding it, cream cheese is a great substitute. To make this quick breakfast, top the bread with the Neufchâtel, avocado, lemon juice, caraway seeds, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.
Get the recipe.
Mustard, Avocado, and Dill on a Whole-Wheat English Muffin with Boiled Egg
If you can spare just five minutes in the morning, you can make this healthy, nutrient-rich breakfast. Simply top a whole-wheat English muffin with whole-grain mustard, avocado slices, and fresh dill. Round out the meal with a boiled egg.
Get the recipe.
Chicken, Watercress, Mango, Scallion, and Mint Salad
You won’t dirty any pots and pans making this salad: Toss together the chicken, watercress, mango, scallion, mint, cashews, vinegar, oil, and seasonings in the same bowl you’ll eat out of. To make the 20-minute meal even easier to prep, buy pre-cooked chicken breasts at the supermarket.
Get the recipe.
Chicken, Spinach, Pear, Celery, and Parsley Salad
To create a more nutritious salad, use baby spinach instead of iceberg or romaine lettuce. Top the greens with cooked chicken breast, pear (or apple), celery, parsley, and walnuts. Then, toss the salad with a bright lemon vinaigrette.
Get the recipe.
Chicken, Baby Kale, Tomato, Cucumber, Pistachio, and Chive Salad
Sick of spinach? This delicious main-course salad stars kale, a nutritional powerhouse. Make your own in just 20 minutes, by tossing the kale with chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, chives, pistachios, vinegar, oil, salt, and pepper. To make the kale easier to chew, massage the leaves with clean hands before eating.
Get the recipe.
Salmon, Fennel, and Onion Kebab with Parsley Caper Sauce Over Farro
You don’t need a grill to make these incredibly tasty (and healthy) kebabs. Instead, thread salmon, fennel, and onion onto skewers and broil, turning once, until the salmon is opaque throughout and the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 7 to 9 minutes. Serve with a flavorful lemon caper sauce and a nutty grain, like farro.
Get the recipe.
Salmon, Napa Cabbage, and Shallot Kebabs with Dill and Fennel-Seed Sauce Over Bulgur
Alternating, thread large cubes of salmon, cabbage, and shallots onto wooden skewers. To prevent the ends of the skewers from burning under the broiler, soak the skewers in water for 15 minutes before making the kebabs or wrap the ends in foil after skewering. Serve over bulgur with a homemade fennel-seed sauce.
Get the recipe.
Halibut, Mushroom, and Scallion Kebabs Over Brown Rice with Spicy Cilantro Sauce
Halibut, a lean and flaky white fish, is a good choice for serving a crowd because it has a mild flavor that appeals to a wide variety of tastes. When entertaining, save time by assembling the kebabs up to 12 hours in advance. Cover and refrigerate until you’re ready to start cooking.
Get the recipe.
Roasted Broccoli and Tomato Mac-and-Cheese
If you're looking for a healthier spin on the classic, consider this veggie-packed mac-and-cheese your new go-to. In the colder months, opt for roasted winter squash and red onion.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Broccoli and Tomato Mac-and-Cheese
Strawberry, Chocolate, and Peanut Sundae
Top vanilla frozen yogurt with shaved chocolate, sliced bananas, chopped peanuts, and a drizzle of homemade strawberry sauce, made by mashing and cooking frozen strawberries. If using fresh fruit, toss it with a teaspoon of maple syrup and let sit for 15 to 20 minutes before cooking.
Get the recipe.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Finely chopped pitted prunes stand in as a substitute for a portion of the fat in this recipe, making this decadent dessert more healthful without altering the taste. If you prefer a sweeter, less intensely rich cake, replace the bittersweet chocolate with additional semisweet chocolate.
Get the recipe.