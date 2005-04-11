25 Fast, Healthy (and Delicious!) Breakfast Ideas

Mornings can be a hectic time. Between putting last-minute touches on homework or presentations and finding where you took off your shoes the day before, taking time to eat a healthy breakfast before you rush out the door may be easily overlooked. But it doesn’t have to be.

A quick and healthy breakfast can take just a handful of minutes, be made the night before, or even a few days in advance. There’s no need to flip omelets or bake fresh granola in the name of healthful meals every morning. Instead, build a healthy breakfast menu for your week from this collection of easy breakfast ideas. As you’ll see, many healthy breakfast ideas can be speedy and quite tasty.

A few of these quick breakfast ideas are so good, you may decide to just repeat them daily to take away the worry of crafting a whole new breakfast menu each week. After all, whatever is easy enough for you to make and eat before you get to the office or drop the kids off at school is the right choice for a healthy morning meal.