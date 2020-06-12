7 Brain-Boosting Beverages to Sip on Foggy Mornings (Besides Coffee)

You might have heard of drinking lemon water in the morning for better digestion and skin health (although this is debatable). But you might not know that lemons contain high levels of potassium, which allows more oxygen to reach the brain and improve functioning. Water—with lemon or not—has the additional benefit of being extremely hydrating, which keeps your brain and entire body running optimally.

"Mild dehydration produces alterations in a number of important aspects of cognitive function, such as concentration, alertness, and short-term memory," explains Rebecca Ditkoff, MPH, RD, CDN, and founder of Nutrition by RD. "I find that if I’m feeling sluggish or foggy-headed in the afternoon, a big glass of lemon water reenergizes my mind and helps me power through the rest of the day."