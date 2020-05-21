Healthy Meals

Take your healthy meals from drab to delicious with these recipes, menus, meals, guides, and more. Find high-protein meals, learn what a healthy breakfast looks like, and find more good-for-you dishes with our collections. (You can even finally figure out if sushi and other popular foods are actually healthy.)

25 Fast, Healthy (and Delicious!) Breakfast Ideas

These healthy breakfast ideas are quick to prepare. Enjoy them at home—or as you’re sprinting out the door.
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)

Whether you’re on a low-carb diet or trying to fuel up for the day, feel more satisfied with one of these delicious and healthy high-protein recipes.
Is Sushi Healthy? The Answer May Surprise You

When it comes to raw fish, there’s a catch.
Are Pickles Good For You? A Registered Dietician Tells All

Salty snack or a big barrel of health benefits? It's a bit of both.
11 Healthy Breakfast Smoothies

21 Healthy Breakfast Smoothies for When You Need a Quick Meal on the Go

Blend up one of these healthy smoothies for a better morning meal.
How Long Do Hard Boiled Eggs Last?

Don’t wait for the smell of rotten eggs to fill your fridge—find out how long hard boiled eggs last.
3 Delicious Recipes Using Almond Flour

It’s the ultimate go-to for cooks avoiding gluten, but this wonder ingredient—which really is just finely ground blanched almonds—belongs in everyone’s pantry.
Peaches Are So Much More Nutritious Than You Think—Here's Why

According to RDs, this fruit is an anti-inflammatory superhero.
I've Tried Countless Vegetable Cooking Techniques, and Blistering Is by Far the Best (and Easiest)

This Is the Secret to Finding a Healthy Breakfast Cereal, According to RDs

These 5 Retailers Will Deliver Farm-Fresh Produce Directly to Your Doorstep

Potatoes Are Much More Nutritious Than You Think—and Not Just the Peel

The Top 5 Ways Blueberries Improve Your Health, According to an RD

These little purple fruits pack plenty of antioxidants, vitamin C, and more.  

Digestive Woes? These 5 Easy Eating Habits Will Give You a Healthier Gut

What Is Elderberry and Why Is Everyone Trying to Sell It to Me Right Now?

7 Simple Tips for Cooking Dried Beans

Help Support Local Farm Stands by Stocking Up on These In-Season Fruits and Vegetables

10 Healthy Lunch Ideas That You Can Easily Make at Home

9 Myths About Immune-Boosting Foods That Health Experts Want You to Stop Believing

Oats May Be the Most Underrated Ingredient in Your Pantry—Here’s Why

3 Delicious Ways to Eat More Immunity-Boosting Vitamin C

These Are the Best—and Worst—Eating Habits for Sleep

6 Foods That Help Keep Your Hormones in Balance

12 Delicious Desserts You Won't Believe Are Actually Healthy-ish

7 Delicious (and Healthy!) Ways to Upgrade Your Next Cup of Coffee

How Sugar Causes Inflammation—and What You Can Do About It

5 Foods to Avoid for a Happy, Healthy Gut Microbiome

3 Simple Ways to Sweeten Foods Without Sugar (or Anything Artificial)

Why Experts Say You Should Add More Sprouted Grains to Your Diet

7 High Protein Vegetarian Meals Your Whole Family Will Love

7 "Unhealthy" Foods That Are Actually Great for You

I Just Tried Japanese Sweet Potatoes for the First Time and I’m Officially Obsessed

If You're an Avid Snacker, Homemade Kale Chips Will Change Your Life—Here's How to Make Them

10 of Real Simple's Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Recipes That'll Make You Feel Better Than Ever

5 Ways to Beat the Midday Slump Without Sugar (or Coffee)

9 Plant-Based Foods You Should Be Eating More Of

5 Easy Ways to Make Healthy Eating More Affordable

10 Air Fryer Recipes That Are *Almost* Too Good to Be True

