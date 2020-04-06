10 Healthy Lunch Ideas That You Can Easily Make at Home
Let's live a little and kick your noontime nosh up a notch. How? By getting these 10 better-for-you recipes into the rotation any time you need a little healthy lunch pick-me-up (read: immediately).
Caesar Salad With Yogurt-Parmesan Dressing
This Caesar salad’s dressing is made with yogurt, which packs probiotics for a healthy gut. It’s cheesy, delicious, and doubles as a dip for cut up veggies or chips.
Get the recipe: Caesar Salad With Yogurt-Parmesan Dressing
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Here, chickpeas roll in for a vegetarian version of a chicken salad sandwich (read: not your grandmother's). If you want to lighten it up, swap yogurt for the mayo. Once you try it you'll be brown-bagging one daily—and it’s so quick, you'll have no excuse not to make it.
Get the recipe: Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Sweet Potato-and-Kale Tortilla Soup
This comforting bowl of tortilla soup is made righteous (and anti-inflammatory) with heart-healthy sweet potatoes and kale. Have it with or without the shredded rotisserie chicken. The softened corn tortillas plump up in the broth and go deliciously with the crispy ones on top. Avocado, radishes, and cilantro freshen it up, but are totally optional.
Get the recipe: Sweet Potato-and-Kale Tortilla Soup
Celery and Apple Salad With Toasted Buckwheat
Celery, apple, and toasted buckwheat pack a variety of tasty textures that make this healthy lunch idea extremely satisfying. Toasted buckwheat is a fun and nutritious add-on that fits into a gluten-free diet. Bonus: this healthy pick doesn't wilt like other salads by the time the clock hits lunchtime.
Get the recipe: Celery and Apple Salad With Toasted Buckwheat
Cauliflower Tartine With Romesco Sauce
This delicious open-faced sandwich may look fancy, but we promise it's super easy to make. You'll start with the delicious combination of Romesco and cauliflower, then add golden raisins and fresh parsley to the mix for a bright—and subtly sweet—kick. Don't love one (or both)? No problem: you can use cilantro and chopped dates instead.
Get the recipe: Roasted and Pickled Cauliflower Sandwiches With Romesco
Classic Chicken and Dumplings
We can all agree that there are few lunches more comforting than classic chicken and dumplings. The magic in this recipe starts with chicken thighs that get browned then simmered to make a homemade chicken stock that serves as the base of the soup. Just a few ingredients go into the dumplings, which get dropped right into the soup and cooked. Garnish with parsley and serve with fresh sourdough or challah bread.
Get the recipe: Classic Chicken and Dumplings
Green Chilaquiles
Complete with homemade oven-baked tortilla chips and a green enchilada sauce, this recipe for chilaquiles is about to become your new go-to for lunch leftovers. The sauce adds moisture back to the turkey meat, and thinly sliced radishes bring all the fresh crunch. Add a fried egg on top to give it an extra kick.
Get the recipe: Green Chilaquiles
Slow-Roasted Citrus Salmon
A gorgeous side of salmon deserves a worthy preparation, like this recipe, in which you’ll slow-roast a side of salmon sandwiched between layers of lemon and orange slices, topped with sprigs of dill and oil.
Get the recipe: Slow-Roasted Citrus Salmon
Eggplant-Mushroom Meatball Sub
These Eggplant Mushroom Meatball Subs are so satisfying, we guarantee you'll wonder why you ever bothered with meatball sandwiches that actually contain meat. The eggplant and mushrooms each pack plenty of delicious savory flavor and serve as a solid source of protein, too.
Get the recipe: Eggplant-Mushroom Meatball Sub
Slow-Cooker Bean and Spinach Enchiladas
We found a method of making this delicious dish without the extra work of cooking the filling, then rolling, then baking: the slow cooker. If you're feeling a bit tired of eating leftover tacos for lunch, these easy enchiladas are the perfect swap.
Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Bean and Spinach Enchiladas