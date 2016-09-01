Though we’d love to spend every morning feasting on homemade pancakes and soft-scrambled eggs, the reality is that weekdays are usually just too hectic. And that often means resorting to processed store-bought breakfasts, from frozen French toast sticks to sugar-laden granola bars.The good news? There’s a delicious middle-ground that shouldn't be forgotten: homemade granola bars that will revolutionize your routine. All of these recipes can be whipped up over the weekend, then enjoyed en-route to school or the office. We recommend taking an extra minute to wrap them individually, which will make the grab-and-go process that much more seamless.The majority of the bars are no-bake, which makes them incredibly low-effort but deliciously rewarding. They're also packed with protein, calcium, antioxidants, and more. Whether you prefer soft-baked or crunchy, nut-filled or nut-free, we’ve got a bar that’s sure to satisfy.