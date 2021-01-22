14 Recipes From the February 2021 Issue of Real Simple
Get the recipes from this month’s issue.
Wildly Delicious
A golden sear followed by a savory simmer makes squash sweet and tender. Upgrade your favorite store-bought hummus with a dollop of miso.
The heartbeet of this bowl is the vibrant, earthy dressing. Trust us: You’ll want to make extra to keep in the fridge.
Banish Brussels sprouts’ bad reputation by frying them in a hot skillet until crispy, then letting them soften in a zesty flavor bomb of pomegranate juice and balsamic vinegar.
Tofu, but make it crispy. Broiling this go-to soy protein guarantees an irresistible exterior. Match it with fresh herbs, tangy apricots, and creamy chickpeas for a satisfying supper
Mushroom magic lives here. A medley of these fun guys crisps up in the oven to bring big flavor, comfort-food vibes, and energy-boosting B vitamins to a sandwich classic.
Yes, a cruciferous veggie can take center stage at dinner. Salty, roasted feta and juicy grapes add depth, and the subtle punch of almost-pickled shallots ties the flavors together.
Kitchen Hero: Puff Pastry
Buttery puff pastry forms the base of these simple cookies, which feature a cinnamon-sugar pecan swirl throughout each bite. Getting that perfect spiral is surprisingly easy. The key is rolling the topped pastry into a tight log, and then giving it a quick freeze before slicing. This ensures that your knife will cut clean rounds, rather than denting the dough. Once you've got the hang of it, this recipe lends itself well to personalization. A thin layer of raspberry jam with pistachios instead of pecans would taste great, as would a grating of chocolate over the filling before rolling.
Puff pastry meets pizza in these clever croissants, which layer the most delicious pizza ingredients onto flaky puff pastry dough. The butter in the pastry adds a level of richness than standard pizza can't reach. For a vegetarian version omit the pepperoni or add cooked sliced mushrooms that have been patted dry to absorb excess moisture. Pro tip: Placing the croissants tip-side down keeps them from unrolling in the oven. Serve with extra napkins, and perhaps don't tell your friends.
A great chicken pot pie shouldn't have to take all day. Thankfully, this streamlined version is here to bring the cozy dish into your kitchen quicker than ever. The key is using a frozen vegetable blend rather than pre-chopping the vegetables and a rotisserie chicken for the filling. Finally, a sheet of puff pastry makes quick work of the lid. It puffs up in golden glory, guaranteeing you won't miss the standard pie dough topper. Tip: Make sure the filling is boiling before you add the puff pastry. This is the key to getting a fully cooked—not soggy—crust.
Five Easy Dinners
Chicken dinners can get a little tired. No longer, thanks to this delicious combination of spicy, bone-in chicken thighs with garlicky green beans and luxurious polenta. For a quick shortcut to flavor, you'll coat the chicken thighs with Berbere, which is a deeply flavorful spice mix from Ethiopia. Though the exact proportions vary, the mix generally includes chilies, garlic, paprika, and fenugreek, along with other common baking spices like ginger, coriander, and cinnamon. A few mint leaves on top help cool off the heat from the seasoning, so don't' skip them if you're sensitive to spice.
Ropa vieja is a classic Cuban dish that features braised meat (usually beef) alongside peppers, beans, and rice. This version swaps in pork instead, which you'll make meltingly tender in the slow cooker along with a tomatoey bell pepper and onion sauce. Along with pimiento-stuffed olives, generous amounts of oregano, cumin, and garlic are the key to the deep flavor in this recipe. You'll serve the pork and vegetables with black beans and white rice to soak up every last bit of the delicious sauce.
Seafood lovers rejoice: the clam pasta to end all clam pastas is here. Two cans of clams and a bottle of clam juice come together in this quick pasta recipe, which features a generous amount of garlic and just enough broccoli rabe to make a bowl feel virtuous. Along with the rabe, parsley also brings a pleasant bitter note to balance the briny clams. You'll finish the pasta with water saved from the pot, which is the key to a luscious sauce that slicks every noodle evenly. Serve with white wine or a light beer.
Great soups don't have to be complicated to be deeply delicious and satisfyingly hearty. Case in point: this simple lentil soup, which is fragrant with spices and just-spicy-enough thanks to fresh ginger. The key to building concentrated vegetable flavor is giving the carrots and shallots enough time to release water before adding the cumin, turmeric, and ginger. Coconut milk adds both creaminess and silky body, resulting in a jewel-toned soup that tastes as wonderful as it looks.
Spiced patties served on warm flatbread and tzatziki? Yes please. The patties include smoked paprika, cumin, and garlic in addition to the standard salt and pepper, which means each bite is deeply flavorful and can stand up to the tangy dill-yogurt sauce, which takes inspiration from classic Greek tzatziki. To make it, you'll first squeeze the water out of grated cucumber, which keeps the yogurt from splitting. Pro tip: Squeeze the cucumbers over a cup and stir together with vodka, sparkling water, and simple syrup for an easy cocktail.
These recipes originally appeared in the February 2021 issue of Real Simple.