Readers’ Recipes From Their Family Kitchens

The cook: Melanie Scherenzel, 34

Her mother: Beverley (deceased)



As a kid, Melanie had two choices of weekend activities. She could stay outside with her father and help him tend the fruit and vegetable garden that surrounded their suburban Toronto home. Or she could head to the kitchen, where her mother, Beverley, turned the harvest into sumptuous fruit pies that earned her ribbons in baking contests.



Melanie usually chose the kitchen. “Cooking was a creative outlet for my mom,” she says of Beverley, who lost a battle with colon cancer 4½ years ago. “Even though my role was limited to sous-chef, I never felt as close to her as when I was standing next to her at the stove.”



When Beverley made rhubarb-strawberry pie (Melanie’s favorite), she let her daughter cut the rhubarb and help roll out the crust. “She knew instinctively how much sugar to add if the stalks were bitter. And if we were short on flour, she would make the pie into a crisp with an oatmeal and brown-sugar topping,” says Melanie, now a communications executive who lives in Brooklyn. “The results were always wonderful.” And those occasions when her mother used a store-bought piecrust? It was their secret. If someone complimented Beverley, says Melanie, “she would look across the room and give me a small, sly smile.”



Baking grew into a passion for Melanie, too. “No dinner party is complete unless I’ve made a perfect dessert,” she says. And as she cooks, she entertains her daughter, Sidney, 4 (shown above with Melanie), with tales of the grandmother she never met. Little can budge Sidney from the tiny stool she parks at the counter—and not just because she loves listening to stories, says Melanie: “She also wants to be the first person in line to eat what comes out of the oven.”



Get the recipe for Rhubarb-Strawberry Pie.







Share Your Favorite Family Recipe



