31 Easy Slow Cooker Recipes for When You're Craving Comfort Food 

By Betty Gold
September 19, 2019
Sang An

Coming home to a hot meal after a long day of work is the ultimate gift. The slow cooker method is a lifesaver for busy families: simply toss your ingredients in, set it, and forget it until dinnertime. Slow-cooked chicken, beef, vegetables, and more are incredibly tender, too. For dishes you know you'll want to eat again soon, we recommend doubling up on ingredients and tossing leftovers in the freezer.

This appliance has come a long way in recent years. Many newer models have auto-shutoff and keep warm settings (for times you get tied up in meetings or traffic), LED-lit digital displays, delay start functionality, and multiple temperature settings. Don't be intimidated: all of these fancy features help make slow cooking even more convenient.

Ready to slow cook? Keep scrolling for our best, super easy slow cooker recipes.

BBQ Sweet Potato Bakers

Max Kelly

Use your slow cooker to soften spuds, like these healthy and hearty sweet potatoes. Pack them with plenty of summer-ready toppings like fresh corn, chopped tomatoes, or crisp chives to bring your farmer's market haul right to your table. Serve with a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store to avoid turning on your stove.

Get the recipe: BBQ Sweet Potato Bakers 

Slow-Cooker Pulled-Pork Tacos

Kan Kanbayashi

Store-bought salsa is a quick fix to flavor the pork and sauce.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Pulled-Pork Tacos

Slow-Cooker Soy-Glazed Chicken With Stir-Fried Vegetables

Marcus Nilsson

Tender chicken gets an Asian spin with fish sauce, soy sauce, and ginger.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Soy-Glazed Chicken With Stir-Fried Vegetables

Slow-Cooker Cheesecake

Victor Protasio

Once you make cheesecake in a slow cooker, you may never bother with the traditional oven method again. The caramel sauce is optional, but we highly recommend fresh fruit like blackberries and blueberries. A little whipped cream on top never hurt, either.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Cheesecake

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Pork Sandwiches With Crunchy Coleslaw

Romulo Yanes

The sweet, tangy, spicy pork matches well with the crisp, creamy slaw.

Get the recipeSlow-Cooker Barbecue Pork Sandwiches With Crunchy Coleslaw

Sweet and Spicy Pork Tenderloin

Greg DuPree

A spicy-sweet coating of brown sugar and crushed red pepper helps seal in moisture in this pork tenderloin. A hint of umami is added by soy-spiked beef stock. You can use this tenderloin the way we recommend—served over rice with crisp, refreshing cucumbers and carrots, or use it to make quick tacos, a salad topper, or even the meat for a mix-and-match burrito bowl.

Get the recipeSweet and Spicy Pork Tenderloin

Slow-Cooker Coffee-Braised Brisket With Potatoes and Carrots

Sang An

This well-priced cut of meat does best when cooked low and slow. Don’t try to make it on the high setting or it may end up chewy and stringy.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Coffee-Braised Brisket With Potatoes and Carrots

Big-Batch Slow Cooker Black Beans

Jennifer Causey

Beans can long simmer over a stove eye, but the heat can be overwhelming, especially is warmer months. Opt for cooking beans in your slow cooker instead. You can even skip the overnight soaking step. Use your batch of beans as a side throughout the week or as the base for a soup, salad, or grain bowl.

Get the recipeBig Batch Black Beans

Slow-Cooker Soy-Braised Chicken

Con Poulos

Serve with rice to soak up the delicious sauce made from apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, and brown sugar.

Get the recipeSlow-Cooker Soy-Braised Chicken

Slow-Cooker Chicken With Bacon, Mushrooms, and Onions

Susie Cushner

Smoky bacon, garlic, and rosemary flavor the tender, moist chicken.

Get the recipeSlow-Cooker Chicken With Bacon, Mushrooms, and Onions

Slow Cooked Angel Food Cake

Victor Protasio

Light-as-air angel food cake is the perfect companion to juicy strawberries, vanilla ice cream, and/or a tropical mixture of pineapple, mango, and flaked coconut. 

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Angel Food Cake

Slow-Cooker Open-Face Pulled-Pork Sandwiches With Tangy Broccoli Slaw

Marcus Nilsson

Coat the pork with a mixture of tomato paste, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and Cajun seasoning to impart sweet, tangy flavors while it cooks.

Get the recipeSlow-Cooker Open-Face Pulled-Pork Sandwiches With Tangy Broccoli Slaw

Slow cooker Chicken Congee

Jennifer Causey

Making this congee recipe in the slow-cooker not only allows for hands-off cooking, it infuses the coconut milk-base with even more flavor. Suggested toppings include cilantro and Sriracha, but almost any savory element tastes great on top—roasted mushrooms, a fried egg, even avocado would all be equally at home here.

Get the recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Congee 

Slow-Cooker Spaghetti Bolognese

Marcus Nilsson

Just mix all the ingredients together and cook for a few hours; 20 minutes before dinner, make the spaghetti and toss with the sauce.

Get the recipeSpaghetti Bolognese

Slow-Cooker Lamb, Apricot, and Olive Tagine

Marcus Nilsson

Paprika, cumin, cinnamon, and ginger give this delicious dish its Moroccan kick.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Sausages With Sauerkraut and Potatoes

Slow-Cooker Sausages With Sauerkraut and Potatoes

Marcus Nilsson

Serve these juicy brats with toast, butter, and mustard on the side.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Sausages With Sauerkraut and Potatoes

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

David Prince

The key to this dish is garam masala, a mix of spices often used in Indian cooking. It usually includes cumin, cinnamon, coriander, cloves, and nutmeg.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

Slow-Cooker Curried Chicken With Ginger and Yogurt

José Picayo

If you like your curry spicy, turn up the heat by adding a pinch of cayenne pepper.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Curried Chicken With Ginger and Yogurt

 

 

Slow-Cooker Sweet and Spicy Asian Pork Shoulder

 Jonny Valiant

Chinese five-spice powder—typically made from cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise, and Szechuan peppercorns—wakes up the braised pork.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet and Spicy Asian Pork Shoulder

Slow-Cooker Cuban Braised Beef and Peppers

Quentin Bacon 

This colorful stew is a take on the hearty Cuban dish ropa viejo.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Cuban Braised Beef and Peppers

Classic Pot Roast

Jonny Valiant

There’s no need to add more ingredients during the cooking process with this recipe—just toss everything in your slow cooker and you’re good to go.

Get the recipe: Classic Pot Roast

 

 

Slow-Cooker Chipotle Beef Tacos With Cabbage and Radish Slaw

José Picayo

The meat cooks gently with onions, garlic, chipotles, and bay leaves until fall-apart tender.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Chipotle Beef Tacos With Cabbage and Radish Slaw

Slow-Cooker Asian Short Ribs

 Marcus Nilsson

Preparing short ribs may sound intimidating, but they’re a cinch to make in the slow cooker.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Asian Short Ribs

Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce

Susie Cushner

Adding tomato paste to the sauce gives it a deeper, richer flavor and thicker texture.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce

Chicken With Tarragon and Leeks

Hallie Burton

Mash a few potatoes into the cooking liquid to help thicken the creamy sauce.

Get the recipe: Chicken With Tarragon and Leeks

Slow-Cooker Asian Pork With Snow Peas, Red Peppers, and Soba Noodles

José Picayo

Add the raw vegetables right into the noodle cooking water to save time.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Asian Pork With Snow Peas, Red Peppers, and Soba Noodles

Spiced Braised Beef With Sweet Potatoes

 Kan Kanbayashi

Meat and potatoes get a delicious upgrade with dried apricots, cumin, ginger, and cinnamon.

Get the recipe: Spiced Braised Beef With Sweet Potatoes

Ale-Braised Corned Beef, Brussels Sprouts, and Carrots

 Quentin Bacon 

Thinly sliced Brussels sprouts make a more elegant substitution for heartier, earthier cabbage.

Get the recipe: Ale-Braised Corned Beef, Brussels Sprouts, and Carrots

Slow-Cooker Tuscan Pot Roast

Susie Cushner

Dry red wine and tomato paste give this dish extra depth and layers of flavor.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Tuscan Pot Roast

Slow-Cooker Spicy Country Ribs

Susie Cushner

Broiling the ribs before serving adds a tasty char.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Spicy Country Ribs

Asian Baby-Back Ribs With Udon Salad

Con Poulos

These fall-off-the-bone ribs are coated in a succulent mixture of soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and cayenne pepper.

Get the recipe: Asian Baby-Back Ribs With Udon Salad

