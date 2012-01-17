31 Easy Slow Cooker Recipes for When You're Craving Comfort Food
Coming home to a hot meal after a long day of work is the ultimate gift. The slow cooker method is a lifesaver for busy families: simply toss your ingredients in, set it, and forget it until dinnertime. Slow-cooked chicken, beef, vegetables, and more are incredibly tender, too. For dishes you know you'll want to eat again soon, we recommend doubling up on ingredients and tossing leftovers in the freezer.
This appliance has come a long way in recent years. Many newer models have auto-shutoff and keep warm settings (for times you get tied up in meetings or traffic), LED-lit digital displays, delay start functionality, and multiple temperature settings. Don't be intimidated: all of these fancy features help make slow cooking even more convenient.
Ready to slow cook? Keep scrolling for our best, super easy slow cooker recipes.
BBQ Sweet Potato Bakers
Use your slow cooker to soften spuds, like these healthy and hearty sweet potatoes. Pack them with plenty of summer-ready toppings like fresh corn, chopped tomatoes, or crisp chives to bring your farmer's market haul right to your table. Serve with a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store to avoid turning on your stove.
Slow-Cooker Pulled-Pork Tacos
Store-bought salsa is a quick fix to flavor the pork and sauce.
Slow-Cooker Soy-Glazed Chicken With Stir-Fried Vegetables
Tender chicken gets an Asian spin with fish sauce, soy sauce, and ginger.
Slow-Cooker Cheesecake
Once you make cheesecake in a slow cooker, you may never bother with the traditional oven method again. The caramel sauce is optional, but we highly recommend fresh fruit like blackberries and blueberries. A little whipped cream on top never hurt, either.
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Pork Sandwiches With Crunchy Coleslaw
The sweet, tangy, spicy pork matches well with the crisp, creamy slaw.
Sweet and Spicy Pork Tenderloin
A spicy-sweet coating of brown sugar and crushed red pepper helps seal in moisture in this pork tenderloin. A hint of umami is added by soy-spiked beef stock. You can use this tenderloin the way we recommend—served over rice with crisp, refreshing cucumbers and carrots, or use it to make quick tacos, a salad topper, or even the meat for a mix-and-match burrito bowl.
Slow-Cooker Coffee-Braised Brisket With Potatoes and Carrots
This well-priced cut of meat does best when cooked low and slow. Don’t try to make it on the high setting or it may end up chewy and stringy.
Big-Batch Slow Cooker Black Beans
Beans can long simmer over a stove eye, but the heat can be overwhelming, especially is warmer months. Opt for cooking beans in your slow cooker instead. You can even skip the overnight soaking step. Use your batch of beans as a side throughout the week or as the base for a soup, salad, or grain bowl.
Slow-Cooker Soy-Braised Chicken
Serve with rice to soak up the delicious sauce made from apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, and brown sugar.
Slow-Cooker Chicken With Bacon, Mushrooms, and Onions
Smoky bacon, garlic, and rosemary flavor the tender, moist chicken.
Slow Cooked Angel Food Cake
Light-as-air angel food cake is the perfect companion to juicy strawberries, vanilla ice cream, and/or a tropical mixture of pineapple, mango, and flaked coconut.
Slow-Cooker Open-Face Pulled-Pork Sandwiches With Tangy Broccoli Slaw
Coat the pork with a mixture of tomato paste, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and Cajun seasoning to impart sweet, tangy flavors while it cooks.
Slow cooker Chicken Congee
Making this congee recipe in the slow-cooker not only allows for hands-off cooking, it infuses the coconut milk-base with even more flavor. Suggested toppings include cilantro and Sriracha, but almost any savory element tastes great on top—roasted mushrooms, a fried egg, even avocado would all be equally at home here.
Slow-Cooker Spaghetti Bolognese
Just mix all the ingredients together and cook for a few hours; 20 minutes before dinner, make the spaghetti and toss with the sauce.
Slow-Cooker Lamb, Apricot, and Olive Tagine
Paprika, cumin, cinnamon, and ginger give this delicious dish its Moroccan kick.
Slow-Cooker Sausages With Sauerkraut and Potatoes
Serve these juicy brats with toast, butter, and mustard on the side.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala
The key to this dish is garam masala, a mix of spices often used in Indian cooking. It usually includes cumin, cinnamon, coriander, cloves, and nutmeg.
Slow-Cooker Curried Chicken With Ginger and Yogurt
If you like your curry spicy, turn up the heat by adding a pinch of cayenne pepper.
Slow-Cooker Sweet and Spicy Asian Pork Shoulder
Chinese five-spice powder—typically made from cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise, and Szechuan peppercorns—wakes up the braised pork.
Slow-Cooker Cuban Braised Beef and Peppers
This colorful stew is a take on the hearty Cuban dish ropa viejo.
Classic Pot Roast
There’s no need to add more ingredients during the cooking process with this recipe—just toss everything in your slow cooker and you’re good to go.
Slow-Cooker Chipotle Beef Tacos With Cabbage and Radish Slaw
The meat cooks gently with onions, garlic, chipotles, and bay leaves until fall-apart tender.
Slow-Cooker Asian Short Ribs
Preparing short ribs may sound intimidating, but they’re a cinch to make in the slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce
Adding tomato paste to the sauce gives it a deeper, richer flavor and thicker texture.
Chicken With Tarragon and Leeks
Mash a few potatoes into the cooking liquid to help thicken the creamy sauce.
Slow-Cooker Asian Pork With Snow Peas, Red Peppers, and Soba Noodles
Add the raw vegetables right into the noodle cooking water to save time.
Spiced Braised Beef With Sweet Potatoes
Meat and potatoes get a delicious upgrade with dried apricots, cumin, ginger, and cinnamon.
Ale-Braised Corned Beef, Brussels Sprouts, and Carrots
Thinly sliced Brussels sprouts make a more elegant substitution for heartier, earthier cabbage.
Slow-Cooker Tuscan Pot Roast
Dry red wine and tomato paste give this dish extra depth and layers of flavor.
Slow-Cooker Spicy Country Ribs
Broiling the ribs before serving adds a tasty char.
Asian Baby-Back Ribs With Udon Salad
These fall-off-the-bone ribs are coated in a succulent mixture of soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and cayenne pepper.
