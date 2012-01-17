31 Easy Slow Cooker Recipes for When You're Craving Comfort Food 

Coming home to a hot meal after a long day of work is the ultimate gift. The slow cooker method is a lifesaver for busy families: simply toss your ingredients in, set it, and forget it until dinnertime. Slow-cooked chicken, beef, vegetables, and more are incredibly tender, too. For dishes you know you'll want to eat again soon, we recommend doubling up on ingredients and tossing leftovers in the freezer.

This appliance has come a long way in recent years. Many newer models have auto-shutoff and keep warm settings (for times you get tied up in meetings or traffic), LED-lit digital displays, delay start functionality, and multiple temperature settings. Don't be intimidated: all of these fancy features help make slow cooking even more convenient.

Ready to slow cook? Keep scrolling for our best, super easy slow cooker recipes.

RELATED: The 12 Best Slow Cookers on the Market for Every Budget