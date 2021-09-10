30 Easy Shiitake Mushroom Recipes That'll Make Your Dinner (or Brunch) Totally Wow-Worthy
Shiitake mushrooms can transform your pasta, stir fry—and even become vegetarian-friendly bacon.
Shiitake mushrooms have become a mealtime MVP—they're packed with nutrients, and have a great, meaty texture that makes them the perfect substitute for meat in many dishes. Whether you use fresh shiitake mushrooms or dried—or you're looking for great shiitake soup or pasta recipes, we have you covered.
Shiitake Mushroom Pasta Recipes
Shiitake Carbonara
Tender shiitake mushrooms add an extra note of earthiness to this classic pasta dish—and pair beautifully with the salty pancetta.
Wild Mushroom Spinach-Stuffed Shells
The ricotta, mushroom, and spinach stuffing is decadent in shells—but would be equally tasty served wrapped in lasagna noodles.
Pappardelle With Beef and Mushroom Ragu
Hearty shiitake mushrooms the perfect accompaniment for slow-simmered beef in this winter dinner.
Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry Recipes
Gingery Sauteed Watercress and Shiitakes
Peppery watercress and ginger add extra bite to an easy shiitake mushroom side dish.
Mushroom and Soba Stir Fry
A spicy peanut-based sauce is the perfect finishing touch for a shiitake mushroom stir-fry recipe.
Red Rice Stir Fry
An amped-up stir fry recipe features nutrient-packed greens, shiitake mushrooms, and red rice.
Tofu and Mushroom Larb
A plant-based variation on the spicy Thai dish features mushrooms and tofu in lieu of meat.
Shiitake Mushroom Soup Dishes
Creamy Mushroom Soup
Cremini and shiitake mushrooms add richness to an easy-to-make soup that comes together in less than an hour.
Mushroom Wonton Soup
DIYing your own vegetarian-friendly wontons is easier than you might think—and this plant-based version of the classic Chinese soup is a perfect winter meal.
Shiitake Udon Soup
This shiitake soup is perfect for picky eaters—you can build your own bowl and leave out the peppers, scallions, or other ingredients.
Quick Hot and Sour Soup
You can get a flavorful take on the classic Chinese soup on your table in just over half an hour.
Mushroom Leek Soup With Soba Noodles
This simple soup features both fresh and dried mushrooms—and loads of soba noodles.
Mushroom Farro Soup
Use a mix of mushrooms (including shiitake mushrooms) to add extra complexity to this tasty vegan soup.
Shiitake Mushroom Brunch Recipes
Souffle Pancake With Miso Mushrooms
Miso adds extra umami flavor to the mushrooms atop this elegant pancake.
Giant Latke With Greens and Mushrooms
Bigger is better for this massive latke—especially when it's topped with sauteed greens and mushrooms and dollops of sour cream.
Shiitake Bacon
This meat-free bacon alternative is great on its own, or in a veggie-friendly BLT.
Mushroom, Kale, and Cheddar Frittata
Frittatas work for brunch or dinner—and this version features super foods like kale and shiitake mushrooms.
Wild Mushroom, Spinach, and Gruyere Souffle
Souffles have a reputation for being hard to make, but the trick to getting this shiitake mushroom recipe right is whipping the egg whites until they hold in stiff peaks—and getting the dish into the oven quickly before you lose volume.
Shiitake Mushroom Pizza Recipes
Mushroom Goat Cheese Pizza
Tangy goat cheese is the perfect pairing for a tasty pizza—no tomato sauce required.
Kale and Mushroom Skillet Pizza
Minimize dish duty with this tasty shiitake pizza—the ingredients are all cooked in succession in the same ovenproof skillet.
Mushroom Pizzette
Shiitake mushrooms and red onions add flavor to an easy-to-make flatbread recipe.
Shiitake Mushroom Sandwiches
Crispy Mushroom Reuben Sandwiches
Mushrooms are the perfect substitute for meat—you won't miss the corned beef in this vegetarian-friendly Reuben.
Vegetarian BLT with Shiitake Bacon
Shiitake mushrooms star on a veggie take on the classic BLT—shiitake bacon is a clever plant-based alternative to the meaty classic.
Shiitake Mushroom Main Dishes
Mushroom Potato Enchiladas
Looking for a vegetarian main dish that even your meat-loving loved ones will adore? This mushroom enchilada recipe may just fit the bill.
Mushroom Corn Tacos
Mushrooms and corn are the stars of this flavorful shiitake main dish.
Yogurt Marinated Chicken With Mushrooms and Sweet Potataoes
If you're looking for tasty shiitake mushroom recipes with chicken, this flavorful dish with a creamy yogurt marinade and sweet potatoes fits the bill.
Leek, Mushroom, and Pea Pot Pie
A comfort food classic, the pot pie gets a plant-based twist by trading in the standard meat for a load of mushrooms.
Halibut, Mushroom, and Scallion Kebabs Over Brown Rice With Spicy Cilantro Sauce
Spicy cilantro sauce is the perfect foil to a shiitake mushroom and halibut kebab.
Glazed Cod With Asparagus and Mushrooms
This dinner looks deceptively difficult—but the hoisin-glazed cod, asparagus, and mushrooms come together in under half an hour.
Creamy Polenta With Mushrooms and Baby Greens
Browning the mushrooms (both cremini and shiitake mushrooms are featured) helps give them a deeper, caramelized flavor that balances out the buttery polenta.