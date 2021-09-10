30 Easy Shiitake Mushroom Recipes That'll Make Your Dinner (or Brunch) Totally Wow-Worthy

Shiitake mushrooms can transform your pasta, stir fry—and even become vegetarian-friendly bacon.

By Lisa Milbrand
September 10, 2021
Shiitake mushrooms have become a mealtime MVP—they're packed with nutrients, and have a great, meaty texture that makes them the perfect substitute for meat in many dishes. Whether you use fresh shiitake mushrooms or dried—or you're looking for great shiitake soup or pasta recipes, we have you covered.

Shiitake Mushroom Pasta Recipes

Shiitake Carbonara

Tender shiitake mushrooms add an extra note of earthiness to this classic pasta dish—and pair beautifully with the salty pancetta.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Wild Mushroom Spinach-Stuffed Shells

The ricotta, mushroom, and spinach stuffing is decadent in shells—but would be equally tasty served wrapped in lasagna noodles. 

Credit: Con Poulos

Pappardelle With Beef and Mushroom Ragu

Hearty shiitake mushrooms the perfect accompaniment for slow-simmered beef in this winter dinner.

Shiitake Mushroom Stir Fry Recipes

Credit: Christopher Baker

Gingery Sauteed Watercress and Shiitakes

Peppery watercress and ginger add extra bite to an easy shiitake mushroom side dish.  

Credit: Sarah Karnasiewicz

Mushroom and Soba Stir Fry

A spicy peanut-based sauce is the perfect finishing touch for a shiitake mushroom stir-fry recipe.

Credit: Sang An

Red Rice Stir Fry

An amped-up stir fry recipe features nutrient-packed greens, shiitake mushrooms, and red rice.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Tofu and Mushroom Larb

A plant-based variation on the spicy Thai dish features mushrooms and tofu in lieu of meat.

Shiitake Mushroom Soup Dishes

Credit: Jen Causey

Creamy Mushroom Soup

Cremini and shiitake mushrooms add richness to an easy-to-make soup that comes together in less than an hour.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Mushroom Wonton Soup

DIYing your own vegetarian-friendly wontons is easier than you might think—and this plant-based version of the classic Chinese soup is a perfect winter meal. 

Shiitake Udon Soup

This shiitake soup is perfect for picky eaters—you can build your own bowl and leave out the peppers, scallions, or other ingredients. 

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Quick Hot and Sour Soup

You can get a flavorful take on the classic Chinese soup on your table in just over half an hour.

Credit: Marcus Nilsson

Mushroom Leek Soup With Soba Noodles

This simple soup features both fresh and dried mushrooms—and loads of soba noodles.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Mushroom Farro Soup

Use a mix of mushrooms (including shiitake mushrooms) to add extra complexity to this tasty vegan soup.

Shiitake Mushroom Brunch Recipes

Credit: Greg DuPree

Souffle Pancake With Miso Mushrooms

Miso adds extra umami flavor to the mushrooms atop this elegant pancake.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Giant Latke With Greens and Mushrooms

Bigger is better for this massive latke—especially when it's topped with sauteed greens and mushrooms and dollops of sour cream.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Shiitake Bacon

This meat-free bacon alternative is great on its own, or in a veggie-friendly BLT. 

Credit: Danny Kim

Mushroom, Kale, and Cheddar Frittata

Frittatas work for brunch or dinner—and this version features super foods like kale and shiitake mushrooms.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Wild Mushroom, Spinach, and Gruyere Souffle

Souffles have a reputation for being hard to make, but the trick to getting this shiitake mushroom recipe right is whipping the egg whites until they hold in stiff peaks—and getting the dish into the oven quickly before you lose volume.

Shiitake Mushroom Pizza Recipes

Credit: Johnny Miller

Mushroom Goat Cheese Pizza

Tangy goat cheese is the perfect pairing for a tasty pizza—no tomato sauce required.

Credit: Christopher Testani

Kale and Mushroom Skillet Pizza

Minimize dish duty with this tasty shiitake pizza—the ingredients are all cooked in succession in the same ovenproof skillet.

Credit: David Meredith

Mushroom Pizzette

Shiitake mushrooms and red onions add flavor to an easy-to-make flatbread recipe.

Shiitake Mushroom Sandwiches

Credit: Greg Dupree

Crispy Mushroom Reuben Sandwiches

Mushrooms are the perfect substitute for meat—you won't miss the corned beef in this vegetarian-friendly Reuben.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Vegetarian BLT with Shiitake Bacon

Shiitake mushrooms star on a veggie take on the classic BLT—shiitake bacon is a clever plant-based alternative to the meaty classic.

Shiitake Mushroom Main Dishes

Credit: Sang An

Mushroom Potato Enchiladas

Looking for a vegetarian main dish that even your meat-loving loved ones will adore? This mushroom enchilada recipe may just fit the bill.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Mushroom Corn Tacos

Mushrooms and corn are the stars of this flavorful shiitake main dish. 

Credit: Hans Gissinger

Yogurt Marinated Chicken With Mushrooms and Sweet Potataoes

If you're looking for tasty shiitake mushroom recipes with chicken, this flavorful dish with a creamy yogurt marinade and sweet potatoes fits the bill.

Credit: Jen Causey

Leek, Mushroom, and Pea Pot Pie

A comfort food classic, the pot pie gets a plant-based twist by trading in the standard meat for a load of mushrooms.

Credit: Emily Kinni

Halibut, Mushroom, and Scallion Kebabs Over Brown Rice With Spicy Cilantro Sauce

Spicy cilantro sauce is the perfect foil to a shiitake mushroom and halibut kebab.

Credit: James Merrell

Glazed Cod With Asparagus and Mushrooms

This dinner looks deceptively difficult—but the hoisin-glazed cod, asparagus, and mushrooms come together in under half an hour.

Credit: Con Poulos

Creamy Polenta With Mushrooms and Baby Greens

Browning the mushrooms (both cremini and shiitake mushrooms are featured) helps give them a deeper, caramelized flavor that balances out the buttery polenta.

