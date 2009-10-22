8 Easy Recipes for Homemade Holiday Gifts
Easy Granola
This tasty treat makes a fabulous breakfast when served with yogurt or a great snack simply eaten out of hand. Get the recipe.
Find these canisters and more packaging options at The Container Store.
Cranberry-Pistachio Biscotti
These festive cookies are perfect with a cup of tea or coffee and will last for up to 3 weeks. Get the recipe.
Find these jars and more packaging options at The Container Store.
Sugar Cookies
For an extra personal touch, use letter cookie cutters to create monogrammed shapes. Get the recipe.
Find these clear bags, ribbons, and more packaging options at The Container Store.
Gingerbread Cookies
You can make these adorable cookies up to a week in advance. Get the recipe.
Find these round silver tins and more packaging options at The Container Store.
Fudge Sauce
Making homemade gifts doesn’t need to take a lot of time. This fudge recipe is ready in just 15 minutes. Get the recipe.
Find these glass jars and more packaging options at The Container Store.
Spiced Mixed Nuts
Want to give something savory? Create your own addictive nut mix. Get the recipe.
Find this red bag and more packaging options at The Container Store.
Big Batch Rubs
Take a break from the stove with these easy-to-make, no-cook jars of delicious spices. Get the recipes:
Find these glass jars and other packaging options at The Container Store.
Infused Vodka
Perfect for a cocktail connoisseur, this vodka can be flavored with just about anything you like and will last for up to 2 months. Get the recipe.
Find these bottles and more packaging options at The Container Store.