How to Make the World’s Easiest Cinnamon Rolls

Store-bought puff pastry speeds up prep, meaning you’re one step closer to enjoying this breakfast treat.

By Real Simple
Updated July 09, 2018
What You Need

  • All-purpose flour for the work surface
  • 1½ tablespoons unsalted butter melted
  • ⅓ cup brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 large egg lightly beaten
  • ¾ cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 4 teaspoons whole milk
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Follow These Steps

  1. Heat oven to 400° F. Dust work surface with flour.
  2. Unroll the sheet of puff pastry.
  3. Brush the melted butter evenly over the surface of the pastry and sprinkle all over with brown sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt.
  4. Press down lightly on the mixture to make sure it sticks.
  5. Roll pastry lengthwise into a tight log. Place seam-side down onto prepared baking sheet.
  6. Transfer log to refrigerator and chill for 10 minutes.
  7. Using a serrated knife, slice the log into 8 equal segments.
  8. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
  9. Arrange the segment with spiral side facing up on the baking sheets. Brush surface of roll with egg wash.
  10. Transfer to oven and bake until puffed and golden, about 20 minutes.
  11. Make the icing: Combine the confectioners’ sugar, milk, and vanilla extract in a small bowl. Stir until smooth.
  12. Let rolls cool for 5 minutes, then drizzle with icing.
