How to Make the World’s Easiest Cinnamon Rolls
Store-bought puff pastry speeds up prep, meaning you’re one step closer to enjoying this breakfast treat.
What You Need
- All-purpose flour for the work surface
- 1½ tablespoons unsalted butter melted
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- pinch of salt
- 1 large egg lightly beaten
- ¾ cup confectioners’ sugar
- 4 teaspoons whole milk
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Follow These Steps
- Heat oven to 400° F. Dust work surface with flour.
- Unroll the sheet of puff pastry.
- Brush the melted butter evenly over the surface of the pastry and sprinkle all over with brown sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt.
- Press down lightly on the mixture to make sure it sticks.
- Roll pastry lengthwise into a tight log. Place seam-side down onto prepared baking sheet.
- Transfer log to refrigerator and chill for 10 minutes.
- Using a serrated knife, slice the log into 8 equal segments.
- Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Arrange the segment with spiral side facing up on the baking sheets. Brush surface of roll with egg wash.
- Transfer to oven and bake until puffed and golden, about 20 minutes.
- Make the icing: Combine the confectioners’ sugar, milk, and vanilla extract in a small bowl. Stir until smooth.
- Let rolls cool for 5 minutes, then drizzle with icing.