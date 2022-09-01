15 Easy Chicken Breast Recipes You Can Make in Less Than 40 Minutes

Widely available at grocery stores and butcher shops, chicken breasts are a lean, versatile cut of meat, easily transformed with spices and flavorings. Chicken breasts are quick-cooking and infamous for becoming tough and dry, but if cooked properly they turn out juicy and tender.

When shopping for chicken breasts, you have a few main options to consider: boneless or bone-in, and skinless or skin-on. Boneless breasts cook the fastest, but are easy to overcook and dry out if you're not careful. On the other hand, bone-in breasts take longer to cook, but more reliably yield succulent meat. As for the skin, chicken skin contains a lot of flavor, holds in moisture, and can get nice and crispy with the right technique. With that said, your chicken breast choice is all about your preferences and what sounds best to you. Chicken cutlets are simply thin slices of chicken that can be made by carefully slicing horizontally through a chicken breast. And you don't like chicken breasts, another related option is the chicken tender—a long strip of meat attached to the bottom of the breast.

