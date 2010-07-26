14 Easy Breakfast Recipes for Kids That They'll Absolutely Love
Feed your children well and get them out the door in a flash with these kid-friendly breakfasts that take 20 minutes or less to make.
Bonus: You'll love these healthy breakfast recipes for yourself, too.
Breakfast Popsicles
Even the fussiest eaters will give breakfast popsicles—made with fresh fruit, yogurt and granola—a shot. Make them the night before, and you can grab and go the next morning—no dishes required.
Overnight Oats With Strawberries and Almonds
If your mornings are always hectic, plan ahead with this make-ahead breakfast, which can be whipped up up to two days in advance.
Scrambled Egg Tacos
Tacos for breakfast? Stuff them with scrambled eggs and fresh veggies for a tasty breakfast that you can take to go.
Raspberry Nut Smoothie
This sweet (and super healthy) smoothie is like a PB&J milkshake—and odds are, this could be your kids' new favorite breakfast.
English-Muffin Egg Pizzas
These mini breakfast pizzas will soon become a family favorite. For this easy breakfast recipe, you can hard-cook eggs in advance and store them unpeeled in the refrigerator for a week, which will shave off plenty of prep minutes in the morning.
Yogurt and Granola Parfait
Layering the ingredients in a pretty glass will make your kids think they're eating dessert, not a healthy breakfast. They'll get a much-needed dose of calcium and a big energy boost to start off their day.
Prosciutto and Egg Panini
You can skip the drive-thru for fast-food breakfast sandwiches. Just prepare this upscale version of the kid-friendly breakfast in just 15 minutes. Kids don't like prosciutto? Substitute salami or ham instead.
Bagel and Cream Cheese With Tomato and Cucumber
Liven up a boring breakfast by creating faces out of healthy ingredients. Better yet, give the little ones an assortment of vegetables and let them play with their food.
Eggs With Ham, Cheddar, and Chives
Children will gobble up these not-quite-green eggs and ham. It's much easier to put together this kid-friendly breakfast recipe than an omelet but packs in the same flavors.
Easy Chocolate Croissants
Yes, you can make croissants in just 20 minutes. You'll only spend five minutes assembling them from refrigerated crescent rolls and chocolate chips before popping them in the oven to bake.
Eggs With Tortilla Chips, Salsa, and Cheese
If your kids love nachos, this scaled-down take on huevos rancheros has plenty of Mexican flair, thanks to folded-in salsa and crushed tortilla chips.
Egg in a Hole With Berries and Yogurt
Kids will love this fun take on eggs and toast. Rounded out with yogurt and fruit, this breakfast is a well-balanced meal.
Quick Sticky Buns
These sweet treats have a surprise topping—thinly sliced bananas, along with chopped pecans and melted brown sugar. It's easy to create individual buns using a muffin tin and pre-sliced refrigerated biscuits.
Farina With Apricots and Almonds
A refreshing change from a bowl of oatmeal, this warm, comforting breakfast dish is perfect on a cool morning. The sugar will melt as it comes in contact with the hot farina, creating a delicious syrup that kids will love.