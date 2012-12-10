Make-Ahead Dinner Party Menu

By Dawn Perry
Updated December 19, 2017
David Meredith
What’s more wonderful than an evening around the table with good friends? This easy-to-execute game plan ensures that the meal will be delicious, the company delightful, and the host (that’s you) relaxed, happy, and nowhere near the kitchen.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Before You Start

David Meredith

First, check out the dinner party timeline to help you plan the meal. Then get a shopping list of all the ingredients you’ll need.

The Menu
Vermouth Spritzer
Mushroom Pizzette
Herb-Roasted Pork Shoulder
Creamy Baked Parmesan Polenta
Carrots With Spicy Olive-Lemon Oil
Winter Greens With Fennel and Croutons
Lemon Buttermilk Cake With Pistachio Ice Cream

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Vermouth Spritzer

David Meredith

For a light, festive pre-dinner cocktail, serve this simple fizzy drink.

Get the recipe.

3 of 8

Mushroom Pizzette

David Meredith
Advertisement

4 of 8

Herb-Roasted Pork Shoulder

David Meredith

Rub the pork with garlic, rosemary, and sage and roast until the skin is extra crispy.

Get the recipe.

5 of 8

Creamy Baked Parmesan Polenta

David Meredith

You can prepare this warm, comforting side dish up to 1 day ahead.

Get the recipe.

6 of 8

Carrots With Spicy Olive-Lemon Oil

David Meredith

Give steamed carrots a Mediterranean spin with thinly sliced lemon, olives, and crushed red pepper.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Winter Greens With Fennel and Croutons

David Meredith

Homemade croutons are easy to make and add a fresh, flavorful crunch that store-bought versions can’t rival.

Get the recipe.

8 of 8

Lemon Buttermilk Cake With Pistachio Ice Cream

David Meredith

Lemon juice and zest lend a pleasing citrus tang to this light, fluffy cake.

Get the recipe.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Dawn Perry