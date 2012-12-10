Make-Ahead Dinner Party Menu
Before You Start
First, check out the dinner party timeline to help you plan the meal. Then get a shopping list of all the ingredients you’ll need.
The Menu
Vermouth Spritzer
Mushroom Pizzette
Herb-Roasted Pork Shoulder
Creamy Baked Parmesan Polenta
Carrots With Spicy Olive-Lemon Oil
Winter Greens With Fennel and Croutons
Lemon Buttermilk Cake With Pistachio Ice Cream
Vermouth Spritzer
For a light, festive pre-dinner cocktail, serve this simple fizzy drink.
Get the recipe.
Mushroom Pizzette
Herb-Roasted Pork Shoulder
Rub the pork with garlic, rosemary, and sage and roast until the skin is extra crispy.
Get the recipe.
Creamy Baked Parmesan Polenta
You can prepare this warm, comforting side dish up to 1 day ahead.
Get the recipe.
Carrots With Spicy Olive-Lemon Oil
Give steamed carrots a Mediterranean spin with thinly sliced lemon, olives, and crushed red pepper.
Get the recipe.
Winter Greens With Fennel and Croutons
Homemade croutons are easy to make and add a fresh, flavorful crunch that store-bought versions can’t rival.
Get the recipe.
Lemon Buttermilk Cake With Pistachio Ice Cream
Lemon juice and zest lend a pleasing citrus tang to this light, fluffy cake.
Get the recipe.