These Beautiful Vegan Blueberry Cookies Are Going Viral on TikTok—Here’s How to Bake Them

In case you were wondering, the bright blue hue is 100 percent au naturel.

By Betty Gold

Credit: Justine Eats

When Justine E., the recipe developer and blogger behind Justine Eats, crowned this TikTok-famous cookie recipe as "the best cookies that I have ever made," you bet we were listening. The magic of these naturally blue beauties is real: The completely vegan treats are bursting with blueberry flavor, and have a velvety soft texture on the inside with a crisp exterior. "It's as if a blueberry muffin and the best chocolate chip cookie you ever had got married," Justine says. The best part? They're made entirely from pantry staples—thawed frozen blueberries included—and take just about 20 minutes from start to finish.

Credit: Justine Eats

Justine highly recommends enlisting help from a stand or hand mixer to break up the blueberries and fully incorporate them into the rest of the wet ingredients. This will also help aerate the butter in your cookies, which gives them an even lighter, fluffier texture (the higher the speed, the better).  "This cookie dough will be very soft and slack compared to other doughs, and that's totally normal! Don't panic, this is just because of the higher moisture content from the berries," says Justine. "But a loose dough can be tricky to handle, so I definitely recommend chilling the dough for about 30 minutes before scooping it into cookie dough balls."

Credit: Justine Eats

  • Preheat oven to 400° F. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

  • Either in the microwave or on the stovetop, thaw the frozen blueberries until they're soft and jammy. (In the microwave this should take about 30 seconds over high heat, and on the stovetop it should take about 2-3 minutes on medium heat.)

  • Let the blueberries cool for about 2-3 minutes. While they're cooling, use an electric mixer or a stand mixer to cream together the butter and sugar. You want to cream the sugar and butter until the mixture is noticeably lighter and fluffy.

  • Add the thawed blueberries to the butter and sugar and cream at a high speed. You want to "mash" the blueberries into the mixture, making it so that they are puréed and fully combined with the butter and sugar. The mixture should be a deep purple color.

  • Gradually fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients to form a cohesive dough. Mix in the white chocolate chips.

  • The dough will be very slack, so chill in the freezer for 30 minutes before shaping into 12 balls.

  • Bake the cookies at 400° F for 10-13 minutes or until slightly brown on the edges. Let cool on a cooling rack for 5-10 minutes and then serve.

While we prefer making this cookie with blueberries, you can also do it with strawberries, raspberries, cherries, or currants.

