These Beautiful Vegan Blueberry Cookies Are Going Viral on TikTok—Here’s How to Bake Them
In case you were wondering, the bright blue hue is 100 percent au naturel.
Recipe Summary
When Justine E., the recipe developer and blogger behind Justine Eats, crowned this TikTok-famous cookie recipe as "the best cookies that I have ever made," you bet we were listening. The magic of these naturally blue beauties is real: The completely vegan treats are bursting with blueberry flavor, and have a velvety soft texture on the inside with a crisp exterior. "It's as if a blueberry muffin and the best chocolate chip cookie you ever had got married," Justine says. The best part? They're made entirely from pantry staples—thawed frozen blueberries included—and take just about 20 minutes from start to finish.
Justine highly recommends enlisting help from a stand or hand mixer to break up the blueberries and fully incorporate them into the rest of the wet ingredients. This will also help aerate the butter in your cookies, which gives them an even lighter, fluffier texture (the higher the speed, the better). "This cookie dough will be very soft and slack compared to other doughs, and that's totally normal! Don't panic, this is just because of the higher moisture content from the berries," says Justine. "But a loose dough can be tricky to handle, so I definitely recommend chilling the dough for about 30 minutes before scooping it into cookie dough balls."
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
While we prefer making this cookie with blueberries, you can also do it with strawberries, raspberries, cherries, or currants.