Trader Joe’s New Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches Are the Ultimate Summer Treat
You’ll want to get your hands on these ASAP.
Trader Joe’s is one of our go-to places for sweet indulgences. We’re addicted to their Mini Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, and are smitten with their Birthday Cake Candy Bar. But there’s a new treat in the store that just might beat out the rest: Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches.
We originally spotted the dessert on Instagram account @candyhunting, who posted a photo of the box over the weekend. Our local TJ's confirmed they're currently arriving at Trader Joe's locations nationwide (New York City dwellers, the Union Square location is getting in two shipments tonight)! Each box retails for $3.99 and comes with four square sammies, made with the grocery store’s signature Brownie Crisps and rich coffee ice cream. The Brownie Crisps will win over anyone who loves the edges of a pan of brownies—they're basically crunchy cookie-like brownies loaded with both chocolate chips and chocolate chunks. Adding coffee ice cream to the mix makes for the ultimate mocha-lover's treat, and softens the crunchy brownie just enough to strike the perfect balance between crunchy, chewy, and creamy. We can't wait to enjoy them on sweltering hot summer (fall or winter) days.
If you don’t live near a Trader Joe’s, you can easily re-create the treats at home. Simply spread brownie batter into a thin layer on a rimmed baking sheet, so it bakes into thin, crunchy brownies. Once cooled, cut into squares, top one with a scoop of coffee ice cream, and sandwich it with a second. Feel free to take a shortcut and use store-bought brownie mix. We recommend going for fudgy or chewy over cakey.
Love coffee desserts, but aren't into ice cream sandwiches? Check out our collection of 8 buzz-worthy coffee dessert recipes.