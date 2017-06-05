Trader Joe’s New Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches Are the Ultimate Summer Treat

Trader Joe’s is one of our go-to places for sweet indulgences. We’re addicted to their Mini Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups , and are smitten with their Birthday Cake Candy Bar . But there’s a new treat in the store that just might beat out the rest: Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches .

We originally spotted the dessert on Instagram account @candyhunting, who posted a photo of the box over the weekend. Our local TJ's confirmed they're currently arriving at Trader Joe's locations nationwide (New York City dwellers, the Union Square location is getting in two shipments tonight)! Each box retails for $3.99 and comes with four square sammies, made with the grocery store’s signature Brownie Crisps and rich coffee ice cream. The Brownie Crisps will win over anyone who loves the edges of a pan of brownies—they're basically crunchy cookie-like brownies loaded with both chocolate chips and chocolate chunks. Adding coffee ice cream to the mix makes for the ultimate mocha-lover's treat, and softens the crunchy brownie just enough to strike the perfect balance between crunchy, chewy, and creamy. We can't wait to enjoy them on sweltering hot summer (fall or winter) days.