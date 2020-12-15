4 TikTok Holiday Dessert Hacks You Need to Try at Home
Trust us, these are worth the hype.
When gearing up for the holidays, you may typically resort to your cookbook shelf or Pinterest page for inspiration. Why not venture out of your comfort zone and into the world of TikTok this year? This social media platform is stacked with snazzy, fun holiday food ideas that are taking the internet by storm. Some of these currently trending ideas include innovative ways of making hot chocolate (hello, homemade hot cocoa bombs) and Christmas crack, which is both ridiculously easy to make and super delicious.
To make navigating these trends even easier, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and pulled some of the best #TikTokFood holiday trends we think you should try this year.
Give your classic hot chocolate a makeover with these hot cocoa bombs. They melt away in a cup of warm milk, infusing the drink with chocolatey goodness. To make things even more festive, garnish your finished hot chocolate bombs with an extra drizzle of melted white chocolate, crushed peppermint candy, or colorful sprinkles, then pack them up in a holiday-inspired box to send to friends. You can also drop them inside a loved one's stocking for a sweet surprise. If you find yourself lacking the inspiration to make them at home, Trader Joe’s is selling its own version of a Hot Cocoa Snowman for just $1.99!
If you’re in the mood for something foolproof, festive, and fun to make, look no further. To make, line a baking pan with aluminum foil and grease with butter. Line the pan with a single layer of saltine crackers or graham crackers, depending on your personal preference. In a small saucepan, melt 1 cup of butter and 1 cup of brown sugar over medium heat. Once combined, boil the mixture for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour the butter and sugar mixture over the crackers on the baking sheet. Using a spatula, smooth out the mixture so that it covers all of the edges.
Place in a 400°F oven for 5 minutes. Carefully remove from the oven and add 2 cups of chocolate chips. Spread with a spatula until fully melted and coating the top of the saltine cracker surface. Add your favorite toppings, like sprinkles and crushed peppermint. Freeze until fully set and enjoy.
Now, if you tried the Christmas Crack and are still craving something even more sugary and elaborate, Reindeer Crack should get the job done. If trail mix and your entire snack drawer had a child, this treat would be it. Combine all of your favorite munchies (like M&M’s, pretzels, Corn Chex Cereal, marshmallows, and Rolos) in a large bowl, three-quarters of the way full. Melt 2 ½ cups of white chocolate chips until pourable. Drizzle into the bowl and combine. On a parchment paper-covered sheet pan, spread the mixture in an even layer. Generously dust with sifted powdered sugar. Individually portion in treat bags and finish off with a festive bow for a lovely, last-minute gift.
If you’re looking to put your baking skills to the test, these meringue Christmas trees are impressive and very easy to make. To make the meringue, place 4 room-temperature egg whites in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat on low speed until small bubbles begin to form. Then, add a pinch of salt and ¼ teaspoon of cream of tartar and beat on high speed until the mixture forms stiff peaks.
For best results, use exactly double the weight of the egg whites to measure the amount of caster sugar needed (this is about a 1 egg to 1 tablespoon of sugar ratio). Slowly add the sugar, one tablespoon at a time, and continue to whisk until fluffy and glossy. At this point, flavor the meringue with 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and add a few drops of green coloring paste. Using a small brush, paint lines extending from the tip of the bag to the opening using the green coloring paste to create dimension. Then, secure a large, star-piping tip and carefully add the meringue mixture into the bag. On a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, hold the piping bag directly perpendicular to the pan. Press the mixture out to form the base of the tree, slightly pull the bag away from the pan and squeeze a smaller glob to form the middle layer of the tree. Lastly, squeeze the smallest glob to form the top of the tree, pulling away at the end to form the icon Christmas tree point.
Decorate the individual trees with sprinkles of your choice. Bake the meringue at 190°F for 30 minutes. Once the trees lift from the baking sheet without difficulty, turn off the heat, and allow them to cool in the oven.