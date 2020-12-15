4 TikTok Holiday Dessert Hacks You Need to Try at Home

If you’re looking to put your baking skills to the test, these meringue Christmas trees are impressive and very easy to make. To make the meringue, place 4 room-temperature egg whites in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat on low speed until small bubbles begin to form. Then, add a pinch of salt and ¼ teaspoon of cream of tartar and beat on high speed until the mixture forms stiff peaks.

For best results, use exactly double the weight of the egg whites to measure the amount of caster sugar needed (this is about a 1 egg to 1 tablespoon of sugar ratio). Slowly add the sugar, one tablespoon at a time, and continue to whisk until fluffy and glossy. At this point, flavor the meringue with 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and add a few drops of green coloring paste. Using a small brush, paint lines extending from the tip of the bag to the opening using the green coloring paste to create dimension. Then, secure a large, star-piping tip and carefully add the meringue mixture into the bag. On a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, hold the piping bag directly perpendicular to the pan. Press the mixture out to form the base of the tree, slightly pull the bag away from the pan and squeeze a smaller glob to form the middle layer of the tree. Lastly, squeeze the smallest glob to form the top of the tree, pulling away at the end to form the icon Christmas tree point.

Decorate the individual trees with sprinkles of your choice. Bake the meringue at 190°F for 30 minutes. Once the trees lift from the baking sheet without difficulty, turn off the heat, and allow them to cool in the oven.