Tempting Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated November 15, 2017
José Picayo
Each of these delicious Thanksgiving dessert recipes;from a cherry cheesecake to a chocolate tart; takes 20 minutes or less to prep. Find more Thanksgiving desserts and easy holiday desserts here.
Sweet Potato Pie With Candied Nut Cream

Mikkel Vang

Sweetened condensed milk makes this traditional pie extra rich and luxurious.

Chocolate Pecan Tart

Con Poulos

This decadent tart has a double dose of nuts—the pecans are mixed into the chocolate filling and sprinkled on top for a pretty garnish.

Bread Pudding With Fruit Compote

Con Poulos

Top this custardy dessert with a warm compote made from orange juice, apricots, raisins, and cherries.

Apple-Molasses Spice Cake

Con Poulos

Tender apple chunks add texture to this moist, ginger-spiced cake.

Pear and Apricot Tart

José Picayo

Almost too pretty to eat, this tart has a sweet almond crust that perfectly complements the baked pears.

Spiced Pumpkin Cake

José Picayo

Flavored with molasses and pumpkin pie spice, this cake gets a final drizzle of tangy glaze before serving.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

José Picayo

Chocoholics will adore this intense cake, which incorporates both cocoa powder and bittersweet chocolate.

Pecan and Walnut Pie

José Picayo

Add a surprising twist to a holiday classic by mixing walnuts in with the pecans.

Gingersnap Cherry Cheesecake

José Picayo

A buttery gingersnap crust offsets the mild, creamy filling and sweet cherry preserves.

