Tempting Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes
Sweet Potato Pie With Candied Nut Cream
Sweetened condensed milk makes this traditional pie extra rich and luxurious.
Get the recipe: Sweet Potato Pie With Candied Nut Cream
Chocolate Pecan Tart
This decadent tart has a double dose of nuts—the pecans are mixed into the chocolate filling and sprinkled on top for a pretty garnish.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Pecan Tart
Bread Pudding With Fruit Compote
Top this custardy dessert with a warm compote made from orange juice, apricots, raisins, and cherries.
Get the recipe: Bread Pudding With Fruit Compote
Apple-Molasses Spice Cake
Tender apple chunks add texture to this moist, ginger-spiced cake.
Get the recipe: Apple-Molasses Spice Cake
Pear and Apricot Tart
Almost too pretty to eat, this tart has a sweet almond crust that perfectly complements the baked pears.
Get the recipe: Pear and Apricot Tart
Spiced Pumpkin Cake
Flavored with molasses and pumpkin pie spice, this cake gets a final drizzle of tangy glaze before serving.
Get the recipe: Spiced Pumpkin Cake
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Chocoholics will adore this intense cake, which incorporates both cocoa powder and bittersweet chocolate.
Get the recipe: Flourless Chocolate Cake
Pecan and Walnut Pie
Add a surprising twist to a holiday classic by mixing walnuts in with the pecans.
Get the recipe: Pecan and Walnut Pie
Gingersnap Cherry Cheesecake
A buttery gingersnap crust offsets the mild, creamy filling and sweet cherry preserves.
Get the recipe: Gingersnap Cherry Cheesecake