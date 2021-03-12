Looking for a Way to Commemorate a Year of Lockdown? Bake This Delicious Sourdough Banana Bread

As we have officially reached the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the pandemic, we're reflecting on all the unprecedented changes that challenged us throughout the last 12 months. That being said, there is one thing we would be remiss not to acknowledge, as its presence helped us all survive quarantine: Baking. 2020 was certainly the year of sourdough and banana bread, which is why the baking experts at King Arthur Baking Company helped us develop this love child recipe that's dedicated to the two most comforting carbs that got us through a lot this year. We guarantee you'll have an easier time tracking down all-purpose flour this time around!