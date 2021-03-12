Looking for a Way to Commemorate a Year of Lockdown? Bake This Delicious Sourdough Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated

We're pouring out a dalgona whipped coffee to honor our two favorite forms of comfort food (and use for pantry staples) that helped us survive the last year. FYI, this treat pairs perfectly with Tiger King.

By Betty Gold

Gallery

Credit: Getty Images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
bake:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

As we have officially reached the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the pandemic, we're reflecting on all the unprecedented changes that challenged us throughout the last 12 months. That being said, there is one thing we would be remiss not to acknowledge, as its presence helped us all survive quarantine: Baking. 2020 was certainly the year of sourdough and banana bread, which is why the baking experts at King Arthur Baking Company helped us develop this love child recipe that's dedicated to the two most comforting carbs that got us through a lot this year. We guarantee you'll have an easier time tracking down all-purpose flour this time around!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325°F. Lightly grease a 9" x 5" loaf pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the butter, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, baking powder, and salt, and beat until smooth. 

  • Add the mashed bananas, honey, eggs, and sourdough starter, again beating until smooth. 

  • Add the flour then the nuts, and stir just until they're incorporated. 

  • Transfer the batter to the prepared loaf pan, smoothing the top. Let it rest at room temperature for 10 minutes. 

  • Bake the bread for 45 minutes, then gently lay a piece of aluminum foil across the top to prevent over-browning.

  • Bake for an additional 25 minutes. Remove the bread from the oven; a long toothpick or thin paring knife inserted into the center should come out clean, with a few wet crumbs clinging to it. The tester shouldn't show any sign of uncooked batter. If it does, bake the bread an additional 5 minutes, or until it tests done. 

  • Allow the bread to cool for 10 minutes in the pan. Remove it from the pan and cool completely on a rack. 

  • Store leftover bread, tightly wrapped, at room temperature for several days. Freeze for longer storage. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 03/16/2021