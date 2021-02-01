Snow Ice Cream Is the Treat You Need Today

Snow days are the perfect time to indulge in a special treat (or three). Hot chocolate is the traditional way to warm up after a sledding or snowman building session (and there are some really fun ways to kick it up a notch with a shot or two—or even a hot cocoa charcuterie board to let your crew customize their own).

But if you like your snow day treats on the cooler side, you probably have the perfect raw material sitting right outside your door—snow. Just collect some fresh snow, stir it in with a few staple ingredients—milk or cream, sugar, and vanilla extract—and you have a sweet and super-soft ice cream, no special equipment required.

Pro tip: Rather than "harvest" snow by scraping off a layer from the lawn, I like to put a big bowl or pot out when snow is forecast, so the snow is less likely to be walked on (or contaminated by) any creatures—and it's super easy to go out and grab it when you're ready.

To make it:

Combine 1 cup milk (if you have full-fat, heavy cream, or evaporated milk, you'll have a creamier consistency), 1/3 cup sugar, and 2 teaspoons of vanilla in a large bowl.

Stir in 8 cups of fresh snow, until it's fully incorporated. You should have enough snow ice cream for four people.

Add any fun goodies you have lying around. My family is partial to mini chocolate chips, but sprinkles, chopped nuts, or a drizzle of caramel syrup would be a perfect addition.