We Found a Genius Method for Making Homemade Cinnamon Rolls in 30 Minutes

Of all the popular baking and comfort food trends that have emerged during the pandemic, from-scratch cinnamon rolls are always a slam dunk. They're sweeter than sourdough, more gratifying than banana bread, and they pair perfectly with whipped Dalgona coffee. But the best part of cinnamon rolls is also their sole shortcoming: The yeast—which is responsible for their fluffy, pillowy textural perfection—requires several hours to rise and proof, in addition to the compulsory kneading. And sometimes you can neither afford to dedicate that amount of time to breakfast, nor can you wait to quell your craving. In a pinch, using puff pastry will save you from all of the above. While we won't call these delectable bite-sized desserts cinnamon "buns," they offer equally delicious sweet cinnamon and brown sugar filling folded between layers of buttery dough, all topped with a creamy vanilla glaze. And you're only 30 minutes (and eight ingredients) away from inhaling them.