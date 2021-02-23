We Found a Genius Method for Making Homemade Cinnamon Rolls in 30 Minutes

For warm cinnamon rolls that don’t take all day, puff pastry is your new BFF.

By Betty Gold

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
16 cinnamon rolls
Of all the popular baking and comfort food trends that have emerged during the pandemic, from-scratch cinnamon rolls are always a slam dunk. They're sweeter than sourdough, more gratifying than banana bread, and they pair perfectly with whipped Dalgona coffee. But the best part of cinnamon rolls is also their sole shortcoming: The yeast—which is responsible for their fluffy, pillowy textural perfection—requires several hours to rise and proof, in addition to the compulsory kneading. And sometimes you can neither afford to dedicate that amount of time to breakfast, nor can you wait to quell your craving. In a pinch, using puff pastry will save you from all of the above. While we won't call these delectable bite-sized desserts cinnamon "buns," they offer equally delicious sweet cinnamon and brown sugar filling folded between layers of buttery dough, all topped with a creamy vanilla glaze. And you're only 30 minutes (and eight ingredients) away from inhaling them.

  • Thaw 2 sheets puff pastry according to package directions—they should malleable but still cold. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 400°F.

  • Lightly coat your countertop with flour to avoid sticking, then unfold 1 sheet puff pastry and lay it on the floured surface. Using a pastry brush, coat the dough with a thin layer of the beaten egg all over. Evenly sprinkle a mixture of 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 3 tablespoons packed brown sugar on top.

  • Gently roll up the puff pastry as tightly as possible, starting on a long side of the dough. Take your time. When fully rolled, tightly close the seam by pinching and pressing with your fingers. Cut the roll crosswise into 8 same-size pieces. Lay each cut-side up on half of your lined baking sheet, making sure to space them evenly apart.

  • Repeat the same filling, rolling, and slicing the second sheet of pastry. Brush each individual cinnamon roll with the remaining egg wash evenly.

  • Bake until the rolls are golden brown and puffed up, about 20 to 25 minutes, being careful not to burn the brown sugar mixture. Transfer to a wire rack and allow them to cool completely before glazing.

  • Mix powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract together thoroughly until smooth. Drizzle over the cooled cinnamon rolls evenly.

