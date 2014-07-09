10 Homemade Popsicle Recipes
Strawberry Buttermilk Ice Pop
Take advantage of one of summer’s juiciest treats—fresh strawberries—with pops that combine buttermilk, Greek yogurt, honey, and fruit in a creamy dessert.
Horchata Ice Pop
Bring Latin American flavor to your picnic or poolside party with milky, spicy horchata pops. Substitute almond milk if you don’t have rice milk on hand.
Cucumber, Agave, Mint Ice Pop
Choose this recipe for a refreshingly green take on the popsicle, packed with chopped cucumbers, lime juice, and mint leaves.
Peaches and Cream Ice Pop
For this frozen twist on the classic pairing, you can easily swap ground ginger for fresh.
Dairy-Free Cherry Almond Ice Pop
If you’ve got a lactose-intolerant little one (or you’re allergic yourself), try a pop that features almond milk, cherries, and lemon juice.
Grape, Green Apple, Kale Ice Pop
Frustrated by kids who won’t touch leafy greens? Pack super-food kale into popsicles along with grapes and apples. They’ll never know these treats are healthy.
Mango Lime Ice Pop
Nothing says summer like the bright taste of mango and lime. Sprinkle these pops with sea salt and lime zest for an extra kick.
Watermelon, Lime, Ginger Ice Pop
Chill out with pops that mix watermelon with a hint of ginger. Freeze the pops for 45 minutes before adding sticks to avoid ingredient separation.
Virgin Piña Colada Ice Pop
Turn the timeless cocktail into a tasty treat that the kids can enjoy too. If you don't want to double the recipe, store the rest of the pineapple in the refrigerator for up to three days.
Vanilla, Apricot, Bourbon Ice Pop
For a grown-up version of the conventional pop, whisk bourbon together with vanilla bean seeds, apricot nectar, and salt.