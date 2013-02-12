20 Delicious Passover Desserts to End Your Seder on a Sweet Note

By Betty Gold and Georgia Freedman
April 08, 2020
Josh Wand

Chances are, your family has a favorite flourless, dairy-free Passover dessert that has been passed down through the generations. But once in a while it’s nice to try something different, especially since the rest of the seder menu—with its gefilte fish and brisket—remains much the same every year.

These simple holiday treats are a few of our new standbys, and are sure to please, whether you’re in the mood for something light and refreshing or rich and sweet. If you spot an ingredient (like vanilla ice cream) that's not Kosher for Passover, feel free to replace it with a dairy-free Kosher for Passover product that suits you. And remember: it isn't Passover without chocolate-covered matzo — we've included five variations in this roundup. Chag sameach!

1 of 20

Flourless Chocolate Cake

José Picayo

You can never go wrong with this decadent, fudgy classic.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

2 of 20

Coconut Macaroons

José Picayo

With just 5 ingredients, you can whip up these chewy flourless cookies—perfect for Passover or Easter.

Coconut Macaroons

3 of 20

Chocolate-Dipped Espresso Meringues

Victor Schrager

These crisp coffee-flavored treats melt in your mouth.

Chocolate-Dipped Espresso Meringues

4 of 20

Red Berry and Chocolate Pavlova

Josh Wand

This chocolate chip-studded pavlova is like an oversized version of the meringue cookies many families serve at Passover. While it may seem fussy, heating the oven to 300° F before lowering it to 250° F helps ensure that the pavlova develops a crunchy exterior and a delightfully chewy interior. This dish is traditionally topped with whipped cream, but when you’re trying to stay dairy-free, a heap of fresh berries and a generous drizzle of melted chocolate are a wonderful alternative.

Red Berry and Chocolate Pavlova

5 of 20

Coconut Milk Chocolate Pudding 

Josh Wand

Chocolate desserts are always crowd pleasers—but because it can be challenging to find festive recipes that don’t contain flour or dairy, many families turn to the same flourless chocolate cake for seder year after year. This pudding works around those restrictions by using coconut milk instead of dairy, which not only keeps the meal kosher but also complements the flavor of the chocolate.

Coconut Milk Chocolate Pudding

6 of 20

Chocolate Espresso Mousse

Mitchell Feinberg

The light, fluffy texture masks deep chocolate and coffee notes; garnish with shaved chocolate before serving.

Chocolate Espresso Mousse

7 of 20

Ruby Red Grapefruit Jelly 

Josh Wand

Bright, tart grapefruit juice turns this childhood staple into a grown-up treat that’s festive without being overly sweet. Best of all, it takes only a few minutes to make, which is a major advantage when you have a multi-course Passover meal to prepare.

Ruby Red Grapefruit Jelly

8 of 20

Rhubarb Almond Crumble

Josh Wand

According to the Torah, Passover must be celebrated during the spring—yet, surprisingly, seasonal spring ingredients rarely play a role in the seder menu. That’s why we love this bright, sweet-tart dessert starring one of one of our favorite spring “fruits.” Rather than a traditional crumble topping, try using a simple combination of almond flour and slivered almonds, which adds a nice crunch.

Rhubarb Almond Crumble

9 of 20

Strawberry-Basil Granita

Josh Wand

This classic Italian frozen dessert is a refreshing way to end a heavy meal. Our version is infused with the flavor of basil, which pairs wonderfully with the strawberries.

Strawberry-Basil Granita

10 of 20

Chocolate Bark With Dried Fruit and Spices

Josh Wand

This rich chocolate bark studded with dried fruit and dusted with spices is inspired by a recipe for chocolate-dipped figs in the new cookbook Modern Jewish Cooking by Leah Koenig. Adding a bit of shortening to the melted chocolate keeps it shiny and smooth once it cools and saves the work of tempering.

Chocolate Bark With Dried Fruit and Spices

11 of 20

Lemon Semifreddo

José Picayo

With its bright lemon tang, this cool and creamy concoction is a dessert and palate cleanser in one.

Lemon Semifreddo

12 of 20

Frozen Lemon Mousse

Quentin Bacon

Fold whipped cream into the chilled lemon custard base to create a light and airy dessert.

Frozen Lemon Mousse

13 of 20

Cinnamon-Poached Pears With Caramel

Marcus Nilsson

A rich homemade caramel sauce dresses up tender cinnamon-spiced pears.

Cinnamon-Poached Pears With Caramel

14 of 20

Pineapple Flan

Jonny Valiant

Pineapple juice gives traditional caramel flan a tropical spin.

Pineapple Flan

15 of 20

Raspberry Sorbet With Whipped Cream and Meringues

Marcus Nilsson

Turn raspberry sorbet into a full-fledged dessert with freshly whipped cream and meringue crumbles.

Raspberry Sorbet With Whipped Cream and Meringues

16 of 20

White Chocolate Ginger Matzo

Grace Elkus

Follow this recipe through step three. Drizzle the matzot with 3 tablespoons melted white chocolate, then top with 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped crystallized ginger and 3 tablespoons dried blueberries. 

17 of 20

Salted Nut and Honey Matzo

Grace Elkus

Follow this recipe through step three. Then drizzle the matzot with 1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons natural nut butter. If the nut butter is too thick to drizzle, stir in a bit of melted coconut oil. Top with 2 tablespoons toasted slivered almonds, 3 teaspoons honey, and a sprinkle of sea salt (such as Maldon). 

18 of 20

Nutty Caramel Coconut Matzo

Grace Elkus

Follow this recipe through step three. Then drizzle the matzot with 3 tablespoons caramel sauce, then top with 1/3 cup coarsely-chopped pecans and 1/4 cup toasted coconut chips.

19 of 20

Superfood Crunch

Grace Elkus

Follow this recipe through step three. Place 2 tablespoons pre-rinsed quinoa in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Toast for 3 to 5 minutes until the quinoa is fragrant, slightly puffed, and lightly golden brown. Remove from the heat and sprinkle over matzot. Top with 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped salted pistachios and 3 tablespoons dried cranberries. 

20 of 20

Sweet Citrus Blend Matzo

Grace Elkus

Follow this recipe through step three. Using a small knife, cut the zest of an orange into very thin pieces. Top the matzot with a few strips of orange zest (or candied orange peel), 1/3 cup pomegranate seeds, and 1/4 cup mini white chocolate chips. 

