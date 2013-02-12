20 Delicious Passover Desserts to End Your Seder on a Sweet Note

Chances are, your family has a favorite flourless, dairy-free Passover dessert that has been passed down through the generations. But once in a while it’s nice to try something different, especially since the rest of the seder menu—with its gefilte fish and brisket—remains much the same every year.

These simple holiday treats are a few of our new standbys, and are sure to please, whether you’re in the mood for something light and refreshing or rich and sweet. If you spot an ingredient (like vanilla ice cream) that's not Kosher for Passover, feel free to replace it with a dairy-free Kosher for Passover product that suits you. And remember: it isn't Passover without chocolate-covered matzo — we've included five variations in this roundup. Chag sameach!

RELATED: 15 Modern Passover Recipes for Your Family’s Seder