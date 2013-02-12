20 Delicious Passover Desserts to End Your Seder on a Sweet Note
Chances are, your family has a favorite flourless, dairy-free Passover dessert that has been passed down through the generations. But once in a while it’s nice to try something different, especially since the rest of the seder menu—with its gefilte fish and brisket—remains much the same every year.
These simple holiday treats are a few of our new standbys, and are sure to please, whether you’re in the mood for something light and refreshing or rich and sweet. If you spot an ingredient (like vanilla ice cream) that's not Kosher for Passover, feel free to replace it with a dairy-free Kosher for Passover product that suits you. And remember: it isn't Passover without chocolate-covered matzo — we've included five variations in this roundup. Chag sameach!
Flourless Chocolate Cake
You can never go wrong with this decadent, fudgy classic.
Get the recipe: Flourless Chocolate Cake
Coconut Macaroons
With just 5 ingredients, you can whip up these chewy flourless cookies—perfect for Passover or Easter.
Get the recipe: Coconut Macaroons
Chocolate-Dipped Espresso Meringues
These crisp coffee-flavored treats melt in your mouth.
Get the recipe: Chocolate-Dipped Espresso Meringues
Red Berry and Chocolate Pavlova
This chocolate chip-studded pavlova is like an oversized version of the meringue cookies many families serve at Passover. While it may seem fussy, heating the oven to 300° F before lowering it to 250° F helps ensure that the pavlova develops a crunchy exterior and a delightfully chewy interior. This dish is traditionally topped with whipped cream, but when you’re trying to stay dairy-free, a heap of fresh berries and a generous drizzle of melted chocolate are a wonderful alternative.
Get the recipe: Red Berry and Chocolate Pavlova
Coconut Milk Chocolate Pudding
Chocolate desserts are always crowd pleasers—but because it can be challenging to find festive recipes that don’t contain flour or dairy, many families turn to the same flourless chocolate cake for seder year after year. This pudding works around those restrictions by using coconut milk instead of dairy, which not only keeps the meal kosher but also complements the flavor of the chocolate.
Get the recipe: Coconut Milk Chocolate Pudding
Chocolate Espresso Mousse
The light, fluffy texture masks deep chocolate and coffee notes; garnish with shaved chocolate before serving.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Espresso Mousse
Ruby Red Grapefruit Jelly
Bright, tart grapefruit juice turns this childhood staple into a grown-up treat that’s festive without being overly sweet. Best of all, it takes only a few minutes to make, which is a major advantage when you have a multi-course Passover meal to prepare.
Get the recipe: Ruby Red Grapefruit Jelly
Rhubarb Almond Crumble
According to the Torah, Passover must be celebrated during the spring—yet, surprisingly, seasonal spring ingredients rarely play a role in the seder menu. That’s why we love this bright, sweet-tart dessert starring one of one of our favorite spring “fruits.” Rather than a traditional crumble topping, try using a simple combination of almond flour and slivered almonds, which adds a nice crunch.
Get the recipe: Rhubarb Almond Crumble
Strawberry-Basil Granita
This classic Italian frozen dessert is a refreshing way to end a heavy meal. Our version is infused with the flavor of basil, which pairs wonderfully with the strawberries.
Get the recipe: Strawberry-Basil Granita
Chocolate Bark With Dried Fruit and Spices
This rich chocolate bark studded with dried fruit and dusted with spices is inspired by a recipe for chocolate-dipped figs in the new cookbook Modern Jewish Cooking by Leah Koenig. Adding a bit of shortening to the melted chocolate keeps it shiny and smooth once it cools and saves the work of tempering.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Bark With Dried Fruit and Spices
Lemon Semifreddo
With its bright lemon tang, this cool and creamy concoction is a dessert and palate cleanser in one.
Get the recipe: Lemon Semifreddo
Frozen Lemon Mousse
Fold whipped cream into the chilled lemon custard base to create a light and airy dessert.
Get the recipe: Frozen Lemon Mousse
Cinnamon-Poached Pears With Caramel
A rich homemade caramel sauce dresses up tender cinnamon-spiced pears.
Get the recipe: Cinnamon-Poached Pears With Caramel
Pineapple Flan
Pineapple juice gives traditional caramel flan a tropical spin.
Get the recipe: Pineapple Flan
Raspberry Sorbet With Whipped Cream and Meringues
Turn raspberry sorbet into a full-fledged dessert with freshly whipped cream and meringue crumbles.
Get the recipe: Raspberry Sorbet With Whipped Cream and Meringues
White Chocolate Ginger Matzo
Follow this recipe through step three. Drizzle the matzot with 3 tablespoons melted white chocolate, then top with 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped crystallized ginger and 3 tablespoons dried blueberries.
Salted Nut and Honey Matzo
Follow this recipe through step three. Then drizzle the matzot with 1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons natural nut butter. If the nut butter is too thick to drizzle, stir in a bit of melted coconut oil. Top with 2 tablespoons toasted slivered almonds, 3 teaspoons honey, and a sprinkle of sea salt (such as Maldon).
Nutty Caramel Coconut Matzo
Follow this recipe through step three. Then drizzle the matzot with 3 tablespoons caramel sauce, then top with 1/3 cup coarsely-chopped pecans and 1/4 cup toasted coconut chips.
Superfood Crunch
Follow this recipe through step three. Place 2 tablespoons pre-rinsed quinoa in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Toast for 3 to 5 minutes until the quinoa is fragrant, slightly puffed, and lightly golden brown. Remove from the heat and sprinkle over matzot. Top with 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped salted pistachios and 3 tablespoons dried cranberries.
Sweet Citrus Blend Matzo
Follow this recipe through step three. Using a small knife, cut the zest of an orange into very thin pieces. Top the matzot with a few strips of orange zest (or candied orange peel), 1/3 cup pomegranate seeds, and 1/4 cup mini white chocolate chips.