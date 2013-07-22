5 Party Desserts for Kids
Mouse Cupcake
Mickey’s got nothing on this cute little guy, with his oversized marshmallow ears and chocolate whiskers. Start with cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting, then top each with 1 halved marshmallow (cut-side up) sprinkled with pink decorating sugar (for the ears), 2 miniature chocolate chips (for the eyes), 1 peanut butter chip (for the nose), and 6 chocolate sprinkles (for the whiskers).
Get the recipe: Easy Yellow Cupcakes
Get the recipe: Easy Cream Cheese Frosting
Fraidycat Cupcake
If there’s a mouse in sight, can a cat be far behind? This chocolate-sprinkle-coated feline boasts York Peppermint Pattie ears, yellow M&M eyes, and licorice whiskers.
Get the recipe: Fraidycat Cupcake
Gelatin Aquarium
This underwater ecosystem—made entirely of candy, gum, and gelatin—is a party showstopper. And it’s easier than it looks to put together.
Get the recipe: Gelatin Aquarium
Treasure Hunt Cake
Perfect for a pirate-themed party or nautical celebration, this concoction hides surprises scattered inside—gummy candies (Swedish Fish work especially well). Kids will love digging into each slice in search of their sweet treasure.
Get the recipe: Treasure Hunt Cake
Lollipop Cookies
Fun and fanciful sweets-on-a-stick combine the best of two favorite treats. Go wild with frosting, jelly beans, sprinkles, and dragees—the cookies can be dressed up any way you like, to suit any occasion.
Get the recipe: Lollipop Cookies