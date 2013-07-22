5 Party Desserts for Kids

Mickey’s got nothing on this cute little guy, with his oversized marshmallow ears and chocolate whiskers. Start with cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting, then top each with 1 halved marshmallow (cut-side up) sprinkled with pink decorating sugar (for the ears), 2 miniature chocolate chips (for the eyes), 1 peanut butter chip (for the nose), and 6 chocolate sprinkles (for the whiskers).



Get the recipe: Easy Yellow Cupcakes

Get the recipe: Easy Cream Cheese Frosting