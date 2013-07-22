5 Party Desserts for Kids

By Real Simple
Updated June 24, 2018
Charles Masters
Need a kid-pleasing party centerpiece or a whimsical sweet? Try one of these clever edible creations.
Mouse Cupcake

Charles Masters

Mickey’s got nothing on this cute little guy, with his oversized marshmallow ears and chocolate whiskers. Start with cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting, then top each with 1 halved marshmallow (cut-side up) sprinkled with pink decorating sugar (for the ears), 2 miniature chocolate chips (for the eyes), 1 peanut butter chip (for the nose), and 6 chocolate sprinkles (for the whiskers).

Get the recipe: Easy Yellow Cupcakes

Get the recipe: Easy Cream Cheese Frosting

Fraidycat Cupcake

Levi Brown

If there’s a mouse in sight, can a cat be far behind? This chocolate-sprinkle-coated feline boasts York Peppermint Pattie ears, yellow M&M eyes, and licorice whiskers.

Get the recipe: Fraidycat Cupcake

RELATED: How To Stack and Frost a Layer Cake

Get our tips and tricks for stacking and frosting a beautiful, professional-looking cake every time.

Gelatin Aquarium

José Picayo

This underwater ecosystem—made entirely of candy, gum, and gelatin—is a party showstopper. And it’s easier than it looks to put together.

Get the recipe: Gelatin Aquarium

Treasure Hunt Cake

Tara Donne

Perfect for a pirate-themed party or nautical celebration, this concoction hides surprises scattered inside—gummy candies (Swedish Fish work especially well). Kids will love digging into each slice in search of their sweet treasure.

Get the recipe: Treasure Hunt Cake

Lollipop Cookies

Raymond Hom

Fun and fanciful sweets-on-a-stick combine the best of two favorite treats. Go wild with frosting, jelly beans, sprinkles, and dragees—the cookies can be dressed up any way you like, to suit any occasion.

Get the recipe: Lollipop Cookies

By Real Simple