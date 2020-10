8 Delicious Mini Desserts That Don’t Require Any Baking

Ice cream cones are great and all, but have you ever had a *mini* chocolate-covered drumstick (or three)? These frozen sweets are perfectly portioned for an afternoon treat or a post-dinner dessert. Better yet, why not make them all and set up a pint-sized dessert bar? Kids and adults alike will get a kick out of their crave-worthy cuteness. And with no baking required, they make the perfect snack for a hot summer day.Whether you're in the mood for a pint-sized waffle sandwich or a two-bite baked alaska, boy have we got you covered. If full-sized sweets are more your thing, head over to our collection of perfect peak-summer dessert recipes here