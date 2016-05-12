8 Delicious Mini Desserts That Don’t Require Any Baking

Ice cream cones are great and all, but have you ever had a *mini* chocolate-covered drumstick (or three)? These frozen sweets are perfectly portioned for an afternoon treat or a post-dinner dessert. Better yet, why not make them all and set up a pint-sized dessert bar? Kids and adults alike will get a kick out of their crave-worthy cuteness. And with no baking required, they make the perfect snack for a hot summer day.

Whether you're in the mood for a pint-sized waffle sandwich or a two-bite baked alaska, boy have we got you covered. If full-sized sweets are more your thing, head over to our collection of perfect peak-summer dessert recipes here

Mini Choco Tacos

Spoon Fork Bacon

If a sighting of the ice cream truck is a rarity in your neighborhood or you just want a smaller portion of a classic treat, whip up this mini choco taco right in your own kitchen. All you need is a waffle iron, store-bought or homemade custard (or ice cream), and chocolate chips.

Get the recipe: Mini Choco Tacos

Individual Ice Cream Cakes

Sarah Hearts

When a full-size ice cream cake is a bit too much for a small at-home celebration, let these miniature versions stand in. Since each “cake” is made using a muffin tin, you can swap in other flavors of ice cream (cookie dough! salted caramel! rocky road!) to suit everyone's taste preferences. How sweet is that?

Get the recipe: Individual Ice Cream Cakes

Mini Ice Cream Waffle Sandwiches

Flourishing Foodie

Waffles don’t have to be relegated to breakfast. In fact, everyone knows they’re so much better with a big scoop of ice cream. Impress dinner guests with the ultimate after dinner treat by sandwiching creamy vanilla ice cream and tangy fruit compote between two Belgian waffles.

Get the recipe: Mini Ice Cream Waffle Sandwiches

Frozen Yogurt Fruit Bark

Courtney's Sweets

What's better than healthy food disguised as dessert? Adding fresh fruit to regular or Greek yogurt makes it easy to satisfy a sweet tooth, without adding any candy or other sugar-laden options. Use a medley of tropical fruit, opt for all berries, or play around to create your own combination of flavors—you can’t go wrong.

Get the recipe: Frozen Yogurt Fruit Bark

Mini Baked Alaskas

Dessert for Two

This dinner party-worthy dessert technically requires you to bake a cake for the base, but buying a store-bought version will give yourself (and your oven) a much-needed break. Once the base is prepped, add a dollop of sorbet, then surround the scoop with meringue, and brulee away.

Get the recipe: Mini Baked Alaskas

Chocolate-Almond Frozen Banana Bites

A tiny version of a favored carnival snack, these frozen banana bites are more manageable when you’re craving a little something sweet to hold you over until dinner. Almond butter is sandwiched between two slices of bananas and then rolled in a duo of crushed almonds.

Get the recipe: Chocolate-Almond Frozen Banana Bites

No-Bake Green Tea Cheesecakes

Good Morning Cali

Everyone's favorite type of trendy tea can be enjoyed in dessert form, too. Here, a fine matcha powder is mixed with cream cheese, heavy cream, vanilla, and sugar to create a buzz-worthy dessert packed with sweet green tea flavor.

Get the recipe: No-Bake Green Tea Cheesecakes

Homemade Mini Ice Cream Drumsticks

Just a Taste

With this homemade mini version of a store-bought dessert, parents don’t have to feel as guilty about giving the kids a post-supper sugar fix. Make a big batch (this recipe makes 24 mini cones) on a Sunday, and you’ll be set for at least a week or two.

Get the recipe: Homemade Mini Ice Cream Drumsticks

