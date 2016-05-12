8 Delicious Mini Desserts That Don’t Require Any Baking
Whether you're in the mood for a pint-sized waffle sandwich or a two-bite baked alaska, boy have we got you covered. If full-sized sweets are more your thing, head over to our collection of perfect peak-summer dessert recipes here.
Mini Choco Tacos
If a sighting of the ice cream truck is a rarity in your neighborhood or you just want a smaller portion of a classic treat, whip up this mini choco taco right in your own kitchen. All you need is a waffle iron, store-bought or homemade custard (or ice cream), and chocolate chips.
Get the recipe: Mini Choco Tacos
Individual Ice Cream Cakes
When a full-size ice cream cake is a bit too much for a small at-home celebration, let these miniature versions stand in. Since each “cake” is made using a muffin tin, you can swap in other flavors of ice cream (cookie dough! salted caramel! rocky road!) to suit everyone's taste preferences. How sweet is that?
Get the recipe: Individual Ice Cream Cakes
Mini Ice Cream Waffle Sandwiches
Waffles don’t have to be relegated to breakfast. In fact, everyone knows they’re so much better with a big scoop of ice cream. Impress dinner guests with the ultimate after dinner treat by sandwiching creamy vanilla ice cream and tangy fruit compote between two Belgian waffles.
Get the recipe: Mini Ice Cream Waffle Sandwiches
Frozen Yogurt Fruit Bark
What's better than healthy food disguised as dessert? Adding fresh fruit to regular or Greek yogurt makes it easy to satisfy a sweet tooth, without adding any candy or other sugar-laden options. Use a medley of tropical fruit, opt for all berries, or play around to create your own combination of flavors—you can’t go wrong.
Get the recipe: Frozen Yogurt Fruit Bark
Mini Baked Alaskas
This dinner party-worthy dessert technically requires you to bake a cake for the base, but buying a store-bought version will give yourself (and your oven) a much-needed break. Once the base is prepped, add a dollop of sorbet, then surround the scoop with meringue, and brulee away.
Get the recipe: Mini Baked Alaskas
Chocolate-Almond Frozen Banana Bites
A tiny version of a favored carnival snack, these frozen banana bites are more manageable when you’re craving a little something sweet to hold you over until dinner. Almond butter is sandwiched between two slices of bananas and then rolled in a duo of crushed almonds.
Get the recipe: Chocolate-Almond Frozen Banana Bites
No-Bake Green Tea Cheesecakes
Everyone's favorite type of trendy tea can be enjoyed in dessert form, too. Here, a fine matcha powder is mixed with cream cheese, heavy cream, vanilla, and sugar to create a buzz-worthy dessert packed with sweet green tea flavor.
Get the recipe: No-Bake Green Tea Cheesecakes
Homemade Mini Ice Cream Drumsticks
With this homemade mini version of a store-bought dessert, parents don’t have to feel as guilty about giving the kids a post-supper sugar fix. Make a big batch (this recipe makes 24 mini cones) on a Sunday, and you’ll be set for at least a week or two.
Get the recipe: Homemade Mini Ice Cream Drumsticks