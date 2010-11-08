6 Make-Ahead Chocolate Desserts for the Holidays
Bittersweet Chocolate Soufflé With Brandy Crème Anglaise
This light and airy cross between a pudding and a cake is baked in a large dish that can go right from the oven to the table. Serve it with custard sauce, as shown here, or good old vanilla ice cream.
Get the recipe: Bittersweet Chocolate Soufflé
Get the recipe: Brandy Crème Anglaise
Chocolate Espresso Mousse
Put a finishing touch on individual cups of mousse by adding a featherlight sprinkle of chocolate shavings. All you need is a block of chocolate and a vegetable peeler.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Espresso Mousse
Chocolate Stout Bundt Cake
This intensely flavorful Bundt is made more complex with the addition of a malty brew.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Stout Bundt Cake
Hazelnut Ganache Tart With Sea Salt
No matter how you slice it, this stunner offers a one-two punch of chocolate in each bite, thanks to a crunchy wafer-cookie crust and a silky-smooth filling.
Get the recipe: Hazelnut Ganache Tart With Sea Salt
Double-Chocolate Profiteroles
This classic French dessert—think cream puffs filled with ice cream—can be made in advance and assembled at the last minute.
Get the recipe: Double-Chocolate Profiteroles
Get the recipe: Dark Chocolate Sauce
Chocolate Shortbread Cookies
A shower of coarse sugar just before baking adds a hint of holiday sparkle to these not-too-sweet disks. Don’t have a fluted cookie cutter? A basic round one works just as well.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Shortbread Cookies