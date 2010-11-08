6 Make-Ahead Chocolate Desserts for the Holidays

By Sara Quessenberry
Updated March 06, 2018
Take the stress out of holiday baking with these easy and enchanting recipes.
Bittersweet Chocolate Soufflé With Brandy Crème Anglaise

This light and airy cross between a pudding and a cake is baked in a large dish that can go right from the oven to the table. Serve it with custard sauce, as shown here, or good old vanilla ice cream.

Get the recipe: Bittersweet Chocolate Soufflé

Get the recipe: Brandy Crème Anglaise

Chocolate Espresso Mousse

Put a finishing touch on individual cups of mousse by adding a featherlight sprinkle of chocolate shavings. All you need is a block of chocolate and a vegetable peeler.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Espresso Mousse

Chocolate Stout Bundt Cake

This intensely flavorful Bundt is made more complex with the addition of a malty brew.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Stout Bundt Cake

Hazelnut Ganache Tart With Sea Salt

No matter how you slice it, this stunner offers a one-two punch of chocolate in each bite, thanks to a crunchy wafer-cookie crust and a silky-smooth filling.

Get the recipe: Hazelnut Ganache Tart With Sea Salt

Double-Chocolate Profiteroles

This classic French dessert—think cream puffs filled with ice cream—can be made in advance and assembled at the last minute.

Get the recipe: Double-Chocolate Profiteroles

Get the recipe: Dark Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate Shortbread Cookies

A shower of coarse sugar just before baking adds a hint of holiday sparkle to these not-too-sweet disks. Don’t have a fluted cookie cutter? A basic round one works just as well.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Shortbread Cookies

By Sara Quessenberry